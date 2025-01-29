Kristi Noem's state of South Dakota has a Jewish population of 0.08% but she has outlawed “antisemitism”
She is now Trump's head of Homeland Security intent on making censorship national.
All on behalf of a foreign nation.
This is treason.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 29, 2025
Trump says that he’s ever defending free speech. Then he brings HER in with a gross attack on the 1st Article of our Bill of Rights.
Dictators know that free speech is one of the greatest threats to their power-hold, almost as much a threat as the individuals who speak it.
Related: Both sides betraying while skirting around the issues of The Bill of Rights:
1 Thessalonians 2:14-15
For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews:
Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men:
These politicians and their enforcers indeed needed more heavy metals in their systems, years ago with lots of lead.