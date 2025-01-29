Kristi Noem’s state of South Dakota has a Jewish population of 0.08% but she has outlawed “antisemitism” She is now Trump’s head of Homeland Security intent on making censorship national. All on behalf of a foreign nation.

3 thoughts on “Kristi Noem’s state of South Dakota has a Jewish population of 0.08% but she has outlawed “antisemitism” She is now Trump’s head of Homeland Security intent on making censorship national. All on behalf of a foreign nation.

  1. Trump says that he’s ever defending free speech. Then he brings HER in with a gross attack on the 1st Article of our Bill of Rights.

    Dictators know that free speech is one of the greatest threats to their power-hold, almost as much a threat as the individuals who speak it.

    .

    Reply

  2. 1 Thessalonians 2:14-15
    For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews:

    Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men:
    These politicians and their enforcers indeed needed more heavy metals in their systems, years ago with lots of lead.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*