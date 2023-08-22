Lahaina The Insanity Continues…If the Suspicious Fires weren’t enough, this is sure to gain your attention. Police are actively closing down Food distribution centres organised by concerned locals….Something Very Fishy is happening in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/hOnSx5sWos
— (@Risemelbourne) August 20, 2023
Posted: August 21, 2023
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Lahaina The Insanity Continues…If the Suspicious Fires weren’t enough, this is sure to gain your attention. Police are actively closing down Food distribution centres organised by concerned locals….Something Very Fishy is happening in Hawaii”
If you ALLOW the pOlice to shut you down.. or lock you in or stop you from fleeing the fire you deserve it.. what do they have to do for you to realize THEY ARE YOUR ENEMY!! what kind of sick mutherfuker would do that for a paycheck anyway!?! DerrHerr I’m just following orders.. makes me so goddamm mad! I mean seriously.. you are in your car.. fleeing the fire.. a pig stops you and tells you to turn around.. you can’t leave.. AND YOU DO!?!??! I swear to God I hope that happens to me.. when it does I’ll post it here before they kill me.
“There is a single theme behind all our work -– we must reduce population levels. Either governments do it our way, through nice clean methods, or they will get the kinds of mess that we have in El Salvador, or in Iran or in Beirut. Population is a political problem. Once population is out of control, it requires authoritarian government, even fascism, to reduce it…”
— Thomas Ferguson, U.S. State Department Office of Population Affairs
“We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren’t enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage.”
— Mikhail Gorbachev
“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it.”
— Jacques Costeau
“If there were a button I could press, I would sacrifice myself without hesitating if it meant millions of people would die”
— Pentti Linkola, environmentalist
“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world, because the US economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.”
— Henry Kissinger
.
“In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.” – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.