14 U.S Cities Planning to Ban Meat, Dairy, Private Cars by 2030

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

14 American cities have set a “target” to comply with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) green agenda goals by banning meat, dairy, and private car ownership by 2030.

The U.S. cities have formed a coalition called the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group” (C40).

The C40 has established an “ambitious target” to meet the WEF’s goals by the year 2030.

To fulfill the “target,” the C40 Cities have pledged that their residents will comply with the following list of mandatory rules:

“0 kg [of] meat consumption”

“0 kg [of] dairy consumption”

“3 new clothing items per person per year”

“0 private vehicles” owned

“1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person”

The C40 Cities’ dystopian goals can be found in its “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” report.

The report was published in 2019 and reemphasized in 2023.

The organization is headed and largely funded by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Nearly 100 cities across the world make up the organization.

The American city members of C40 include:

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Seattle

Media coverage of C40 Cities’ goals has been relatively sparse.

However, the few media personalities and news outlets who have discussed it have reportedly been heavily attacked by the corporate “fact-checkers.”

In a “fact check” aimed at conservative commentator Glenn Beck, AFP Fact Check claimed that the banning of meat and dairy and limits on air travel and clothing consumption were actually “not policy recommendations.”

AFP quotes a paragraph from the original “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” report, which reads:

“This report does not advocate for the wholesale adoption of these more ambitious targets in C40 cities; rather, they are included to provide a set of reference points that cities, and other actors, can reflect on when considering different emission-reduction alternatives and long-term urban visions.”

But this paragraph, likely included in the report as a liability in the case of pushback, seems to directly contradict the meaning of “target,” which in this context can be defined as a “desired goal.”

The target of eliminating meat, dairy, and private vehicles by 2030 is “based on a future vision of resource-efficient production and extensive changes in consumer choices,” the report notes — something its authors clearly hope to bring about.

If these were not their goals, they would not have labeled them “ambitious targets.”

The “fact-checker’s” insistence that C40 Cities’ explicitly stated climate goals are somehow insincere is even more unconvincing, given that we are watching them start to unfold right now.

This year, in lockstep with C40 Cities’ 2030 aims, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city will place caps on the amount of meat and dairy served by city institutions, such as schools and prisons.

Meanwhile, the U.K. has banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles after 2030, and France has banned short-haul flights “to cut carbon emissions.”

In 2020, the World Economic Forum (which promotes C40 Cities on its website) introduced “The Great Reset,” which seeks to use the Covid pandemic as a point from which to launch a global reset of society to supposedly combat climate change.

This reset, however, has far more to do with social control than it does with the climate.

If globalist leaders truly cared about the environment, they wouldn’t be chartering private jets or owning massive, energy-consuming mansions on the coast in California, which, by climate fanatics’ own calculation, will soon be underwater.

As the WEF plainly stated in a 2016 promotional video, by 2030 “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy.”

Right now, hedge funds and private billionaires are buying up residential homes and farmland all over the world.

At the same time, unrealistic zero-emissions policies are impoverishing Westerners and annihilating the middle class, which is fueling reliance on centralized government.

Such intentional steps backward also, ironically, harm the earth because wealthier nations are proven to have cleaner environments and put less strain on natural resources.

Climate activists are also advocating for “climate lockdowns,” in the same way there were Covid lockdowns.

Ideas floated for a climate lockdown have ranged from shuttering people in their homes and restricting air travel to providing a Universal Basic Income and introducing a maximum income level.

Climate dystopianism doesn’t end there. WEF-linked “bioethicist” Dr. Matthew Liao has proposed the idea of scientists genetically modifying humans to be allergic to meat, as Slay News reported.

Liao has also discussed shrinking the physical size of humans via eugenics or hormone injections so they consume fewer resources.

All of these policy proposals appear even more unreasonable and illogical when we actually evaluate the data.

According to the International Disaster Database, deaths related to extreme heat, floods, storms, and droughts have plummeted as C02 emissions have risen.

The fossil fuel economy has provided billions of people with heating, air conditioning, weather warning systems, mass irrigation, and durable buildings.

This isn’t to say that we shouldn’t try to limit carbon emissions.

Environmentally friendly nuclear energy, which is safe and more reliable than wind and solar energy, is a great way to wean our society off of our reliance on fossil fuels.

The globalist climate activists, however, oppose nuclear energy, further undermining their supposedly good intentions.

Ultimately, the climate coalition’s goals are inherently anti-human. People generally need meat and the protein it provides to flourish.

Banning meat and dairy, restricting calories, genetically altering the human body, and impoverishing the masses will hurt the planet and people.

More likely than not, it will do more than hurt people — it will kill many of them.