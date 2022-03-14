Laid-Off Keystone Pipeline Workers SHRED Biden for His Lies About American Oil Production – “I’m Sick of Hearing: ‘This is Putin’s Price Hike’”

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

A group of laid-off Keystone XL Pipeline workers came out swinging against Biden in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

As Benny Johnson puts it, these guys just told Biden “to go frack himself.”

Furious over his terrible policy decisions and his outright lies about the current decimated state of American energy production, the group of laid-off workers did not hold back with their criticism of Biden and placed the blame for the gas crisis squarely on his shoulders.

The current situation has nothing to do with Putin, according to the workers. Instead, they explained, it was Biden’s focus on green energy and his decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, that landed us in this energy crisis.

When asked point-blank whether Putin was responsible for the skyrocketing gas and energy prices, one worker replied: “Absolutely not.”

So much for Biden’s pathetic “Putin’s price hike” line – everyone who’s paying attention knows the inflation crisis started the day the Brandon administration took over.

Now, thanks to several poor decisions, the US has been backed into a corner due to its reliance on foreign oil, which is something that “shouldn’t even be in the question, according to one ex-Keystone employee:

“We should be able to sustain ourselves and not depend on other nations raising their price and then affect us. That shouldn’t even be in the question,” one worker told Fox News.

The solution to the skyrocketing gas prices is a simple one, the workers explained – Just open up the American Oil sector again – like it was under Trump.

The move would also solve more than just the gas prices because more production would affect everything that is transported, they added:

“Put us to work right now. And you will see not only the fuel prices go down, but you will see the price of everything else go down with it. He’s [Biden’s] pushing for solar and wind power, but it’s been proven over and over, that’s just not as efficient as burning natural gas, refining crude.“

In complete agreement, another worked chimed in, adding: “We are sick of hearing, ‘this is Putin’s price hike.’”

Ain’t that the truth…

The Fox News reporter then follows up by asking about the Biden administration’s other ridiculous claim, in which Psaki and Biden have pointed to the 9,000 unused oil drilling permits that have been granted to energy companies.

Unsurprisingly, the workers immediately debunked that claim too.

“She’s [Jen Psaki’s] lying to the American people. There’s 9000 permits that were pulled. They might not even have oil under the ground that they got the permit for. So why would the oil company go and drill on that ground there may not even be oil there—let alone waste your damn money because they can’t run a pipeline to transport the oil and gas off the well? If there was oil there, the gas companies would already be drilling it and they would already be producing it. And it’s a lie.”

Boom.

Watch:

Laid off Keystone XL pipeline workers tell Joe Biden to go frack himself. They don’t hold back pic.twitter.com/YigUpWpFrc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 13, 2022

Gateway Pundit