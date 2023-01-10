“This manual was developed to support countries in effectively responding to events which may erode the public’s trust in vaccines and the authorities that deliver them.”
Posted: January 10, 2023
Geez, seems like they’re preparing the whole world on how to speak to and handle ‘anti-vaxxers.’ Guess they don’t know that pure-bloods only hear truth.
