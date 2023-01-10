Joe Biden was caught on camera making yet another blunder this weekend when he appeared to mistake a member of the Salvation Army for a secret service agent.
The gaffe occurred in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, during a visit to the Mexican border ahead of this week’s ‘Three Amigos’ summit between the US, Canadian and Mexican leaders.
After speaking to Border Patrol officers and taking a walk along the wall separating the two countries the President was led to a migrants center and was introduced to a member of the Salvation Army wearing a uniform.
Biden stepped towards the aid worker – who was also wearing a Salvation Army badge, name tag and standing in front of a Salvation Army banner – shook his hand and whispered: ‘I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine.’
The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11618157/Moment-Biden-confuses-uniformed-member-Salvation-Army-Secret-Service.html
2 thoughts on “Moment Biden confuses a uniformed member of the Salvation Army for the Secret Service”
Well, at least this inserted a good belly-laugh into the day.
🙂
.
The old dude is so far gone, it’s insane. And the elites want this puppet to be re-(s)elected so they can easily continue to screw us over.
I’ve had it with this sh$t!