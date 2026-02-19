“Law Must Take Its Course”: King Charles Responds To Arrest Of Former Prince Andrew

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

King Charles has released his first public statement regarding Andrew’s arrest. He said:

I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.

The official release from Royal Communications:

BBC News has learned that the Prince and Princess of Wales support King Charles’s statement regarding the arrest of Andrew.

The optics here are not favorable for the Royal Family.

BBC News reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office, amid allegations he shared confidential government trade documents with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein fallout continues to spread by the day, rattling not just governments but also the corporate world.

Six unmarked police cars arrived at Wood Farm, Andrew’s new residence on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, shortly after 0800 local time.

The Thames Valley Police released a statement shortly after the arrest, confirming that it “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

“As British law requires, the police did not name the suspect, but the details provided in the police report match what is known about the public misconduct allegations,” the New York Times noted.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s Danny Shaw said the longest Andrew can be held in police custody is 96 hours, noting that, in most cases, suspects are held for 12 to 24 hours.

Shaw said Andrew will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet”, where he will wait until his police interview, adding, “There’ll be no special treatment for him”.

Dal Babu, former Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent, told BBC News that concerns had been “growing and growing” over the last few weeks regarding Andrew. This comes as the US Department of Justice has dumped millions of files related to Epstein – read the latest probe here.

Babu said the arrest means police will be “able to access computer equipment, files, photographs, and any other evidence” and “can carry out searches of any premises he owns or occupies, or any other premises he controls, so there may well be searches in other areas as well”.

BBC’s Lucy Manning provided more color on what the investigation centers around:

My understanding is that there’s been a very significant development in the investigation into the Epstein files. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested this morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office. That goes back to documents from when he was a trade envoy, that are alleged to have been passed to Epstein.