Lebron James’ Son Rushed to Hospital After Cardiac Arrest at USC Basketball Practice

BY Kyle Becker – Becker News

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is reported to have experienced a cardiac arrest incident during a training session at USC on Monday.

LeBron James confirmed the terrifying incident involving his son as he gears up for his inaugural season with the Trojans, according to a statement given to TMZ.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The spokesperson continues, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Following a 911 call made at 9:26 AM from the Galen Center, USC’s training facility, Bronny was immediately taken to the hospital.

Bronny is now reported to be in a stable condition and has been moved out of the intensive care unit. The nature of the incident is thought to have been classified as a Code 3. This category indicates the critical nature of the call, necessitating the use of lights and sirens on the ambulance.

This is the second instance of a cardiac arrest scare within the USC basketball program in consecutive years. Last summer, Vince Iwuchukwu, a former five-star center, also experienced cardiac arrest during an unofficial team practice. After his health scare, Iwuchukwu was benched for some time, but eventually returned to play 14 games in the past season after receiving medical clearance in January.

At 18 years old, Bronny was a highly sought-after four-star recruit after an exceptional career at Sierra Canyon High School. James, a 6-foot-3 guard known for his remarkable intelligence and talent both offensively and defensively, had an impressive high school career at Sierra Canyon, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game during his senior year.

His performance during the 2022-23 season boosted his national recruiting ranking from beyond the top 50 to within the top 30 on 247Sports. His potential has raised prospects of him being a potential pick in the lottery round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James confirmed in 2021 that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite initial hesitations. The star of the Los Angeles Lakers addressed the media during the Lakers’ annual media day for the forthcoming season, revealing that he and his family decided to get the vaccine after conducting their own research.

“I think everyone has they own choice — to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” he said. “I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all but after doing my research. I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends.”

When questioned about advocating for the vaccine, James expressed that he only felt at ease discussing the decisions made by himself and his family.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies. We’re not talking about something that’s, you know, political or racism or police brutality,” James said. “So I don’t feel like, for me personally, I should get involved in what other people should do with their bodies and their livelihoods.”

It is unknown what caused the cardiac arrest of 18-year-old athlete Bronny James. Medical studies have linked Covid vaccination to rare, but serious side effects, such as heart inflammation and blood clots, in young persons.