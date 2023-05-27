LifePetition to boycott Target reaches 10,000 signatures as company stock plummets $9 billion by Clare Marie Merkowsky

A LifeSite petition against Target’s sale of “pride” swimwear for “trans kids” and LGBT onesies for babies has reached over 10,000 signatures in less than a day.

On May 24, LifeSiteNews launched a LifePetition calling for a boycott of retail-giant Target following the company’s release of merchandise that pushes homosexual and transgender ideology on children.

“The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world – and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling ‘pride’ propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids,” the petition reads.

Join the boycott of Target: Stop selling ‘pride’ swimwear for ‘trans kids’ and LGBT onesies for babies

Link to original article with petition:

The thousands of signatures pledging to boycott coincide with Target’s stock plummeting $9 billion in market capitalization just a week after they launched their LGBT merchandise.

Catholic Daily Wire podcaster and author Matt Walsh celebrated Target’s losses, tweeting to boycotters, “This is awesome. Keep going.”

The “pride” themed merchandize includes a little girl‘s swimsuit that can be used to “tuck” male genitalia; its tag states it is “tuck-friendly” and has “extra crotch coverage” and a bra which provides “light binding.”

Backlash on social media has caused Target to reconsider their “pride” propaganda; some outlets have relocated the merchandise to the back of the store. Target also decided to pull some of the merchandise from its “Pride Collection” following backlash on social media when it was found to be linked to transgender-identifying Satanist designer “Erik” Carnell. Beer brand Bud Light faced similar losses this year after consumers boycotted their products following their collaboration with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who claims he is a now a girl. In the latest report, sales of Bud Light products outside of establishments like bars and restaurants in the week ending April 22 were reportedly down 26.1% compared with last year, while sales of competitor brands like Coors Lite and Miller Lite ticked up. Conservatives have pointed out that the steadily declining numbers signal that the ongoing Bud Light boycott , backed by Matt Walsh , Travis Tritt , and Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis , among others, appears to be working.