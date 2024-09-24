LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Strikes Military Targets in Israel following Israel’s Killing, Wounding of Thousands of Lebanese Civilians – Day 353

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army committed new massacres in Gaza, resulting in the death of 23 Palestinians in the Strip.

Israeli media quoted the Israeli army as saying that it bombed least 1,300 sites in Lebanon, while the Lebanese Ministry of Health said that 492 were killed and 1,645 were wounded as a result of this aggression.

On the other hand, sirens sounded in Israeli towns and settlements, including the greater Tel Aviv area, Acre and Haifa, due to Hezbollah rockets.

Tuesday, September 24, 08:25 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Settlements in Carmel and eastern Haifa to suspend classes today.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Hundreds of rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel in the past 24 hours.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two million Israelis caught in Hezbollah’s crossfire.

AL-MAYADEEN: Rocket barrages continue to be fired towards Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA (Citing Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting yesterday): Our goal is to break the link held on October 8 between the Lebanese front and the Gaza front.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in the area of Haifa, Krayot and Shfar’am. Rockets fall in Krayot.

Tuesday, September 24, 07:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: A raid on the Jal al-Bahr area, Al-Hosh and the town of Marakeh in the district of Tyre.

NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY (Lebanon): The occupation launches three raids on Baalbek, Durres and Al-Bazalia in the Bekaa.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed Megiddo military airport for the third time with Fadi-2 rockets. We also bombed the explosives factory in the Zichron area, 60 kilometers from the border, with Fadi-2 rockets, in addition to the Amos base with Fadi-1 missiles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Several airlines announced today the cancellation of flights to and from Israel. They include Wizz, Iveria, British Airways and Azerbaijan Airlines.

AL-MAYADEEN: 10 people killed from the same family in a massacre following an Israeli raid on a house in Shaat in the Bekaa area in south Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces was targeted with an explosive device in the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiyah, west of Jenin in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian Scholars Association “call on the entire Islamic nation to act to confront the escalating Zionist crimes against Lebanon and its people.”

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in the north Israel up to the city of Nahariya.

Tuesday, September 24, 06:05 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched heavy raids on several areas in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon. Lebanese media said the raids affected several towns in the southern Lebanese district of Tyre and Sidon.

ISRAELI ARMY: We monitored the launch of 20 rockets from southern Lebanon, some of which were intercepted and some of which landed in open areas.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: Beijing strongly supports Lebanon in maintaining its sovereignty and security.

Tuesday, September 24, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Clashes broke out between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

Tuesday, September 24, 04:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES (Jenin Battalion): Our fighters in Al-Yamun groups confront the occupation forces storming the town and shower them with heavy salvos of bullets.

ARAB FOREIGN MINISTERS:

We provide full support to Lebanon in the face of this aggression and hold Israel responsible for this dangerous escalation. We condemn the escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon, especially since Monday morning. We affirm full solidarity with the Lebanese government and people.

Tuesday, September 24, 04:15 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the explosive materials factory in the Zichron area, which is 60 km from the border, with Fadi-2 missiles

HEZBOLLAH: The Amos military base, the main base for transport and logistical support for the northern region, was targeted with Fadi-1 missiles.

HEZBOLLAH: Megiddo Military Airport west of Afula was targeted for the second time with Fadi-2 missiles.

Tuesday, September 24, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH:

Our fighters shelled Israel’s Megiddo military airport west of Afula with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets. They also bombed the Ramat David base and airport with Fadi 2 rockets. The bombing of Megiddo and Ramat David airports was done in support for Gaza and defense of Lebanon and its people.

LEBANESE MEDIA:

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Dweir in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes also raided the towns of Al-Sultaniya and Kfardunin in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, September 24, 03:45 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed Israel’s Megiddo military airport west of Afula with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Upper Galilee.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of the town of Ma’roub, Kafr Donin and Al-Sultaniya. An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Dweir in the Nabatieh district.

Tuesday, September 24, 03:25 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Four heavy rocket barrages were launched towards Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in the northern Golan, including Afula, Gingar, Yafa, Nazareth, Migdal HaEmek and Mazraa.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sirens sound again in Afula and its surroundings.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of civilians were killed, and others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential apartment belonging to the Abu Harb family in the town of Qizan Abu Rashwan, south of Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, September 24, 03:05 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY (Home Front): Sirens were sounding in several areas of northern Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are heard in Afula, Nazareth, Marj Ben Amer and large areas in the Galilee.

AL-MAYADEEN: Rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel.

Tuesday, September 24, 02:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Venezuela condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

BORRELL: We are still working to stop the escalation in Lebanon, but our worst expectations have come true.

QATAR (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

AFP: France calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Lebanon.

REUTERS (Citing senior US State Department official): We do not believe that the ground invasion of Lebanon will contribute to reducing tension in the region.

AL-MAYADEEN: Iraq submits a proposal to hold an emergency Arab and Islamic summit aimed at unifying efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings in the Zahra and Mughraqa areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, September 24, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it “targeted in the last few hours missile launch pads and military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in Lebanon.”

US OFFICIAL TO REUTERS: Washington does not believe that a ground invasion of Lebanon will contribute to reducing tensions in the region.

NYT: The largest hospital in northern Israel has moved its entire operations to an underground parking lot in the city of Haifa.

SAUDI FM: The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that it “is following with great concern the developments of the security events in Lebanon and renews its warnings of the danger of the expansion of violence in the region and the dangerous repercussions of the escalation.”

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the heights of the towns of Rayak and Qasr Naba in the Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli drone strikes targeted a car east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, leaving two dead and three wounded.

Tuesday, September 24, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: the Israeli occupation launched new raids on the towns of Zawtar and Yahmor and the Jabal al-Rayhan area in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three injured people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the occupation forces targeted a civilian car east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: The army estimates that targeting Beirut or Tel Aviv could lead to a comprehensive war.

KAN: The army is now launching a new wave of raids in Lebanon, the fifth during the day.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from Israeli raids today, Monday, has risen to 492 killed and 1,645 wounded.

JORDANIAN KING ABDULLAH II: Jordan stands with Lebanon, its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens in the face of the Israeli war against it.

AL-JAZEERA: New Israeli raids targeted the towns of Shamshtar, Taria, Bouday, Badnayel and Kfardan in the Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

WHITE HOUSE: The risk of escalation in Lebanon is real and we still believe that a diplomatic solution is possible.

Monday, September 23, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI OFFICIALS (cited in Yedioth Ahronoth): Israel and Hezbollah have not yet demonstrated any of their capabilities.

HAGARI: We face threats on all fronts and confront them in the name of our people. We have challenging days ahead of us and no change in the home front instructions.

CNN: Israel calls on Security Council to condemn Hezbollah’s latest attack.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Carmel, Damon Prison and Nesher with 40 rockets from Lebanese territory.

Monday, September 23, 10:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: In response to the zionist enemy’s claims of assassinating our brother, the fighter Ali Karaki, we confirm that our dear brother, the fighter leader, Hajj Ali Karaki, is fine and, God willing, in full health and wellness and has moved to a safe place.

AL-MAYADEEN: The occupation committed a massacre in the town of Qaliya in the Western Bekaa, during which 9 civilians were killed.

ISRAELI MEDIA (citing Former Commander of Northern Command): Hezbollah occupied the Galilee with fire and destroyed it, and we have not returned the population after a year.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 356 people have been killed and 1,246 others have been injured, including women, children, and paramedics, as a result of Israeli raids on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday morning.

IRANIAN FM: Tehran will not meet the Zionist entity’s aggression against Lebanon with indifference, but will defend and support Lebanon.

IRAQI PM: Ongoing aggression in Gaza, Lebanon threatens to expand conflict.

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We do not rule out a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 9:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli warplanes target the town of Qantara.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT:

We have sufficient capacity to attack Israel and our response will be at the right time and in the right way. Israel’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will not go unanswered, and our response is coming. We are ready to work to reduce tensions in the region, but Israel does not want that and is escalating and expanding the war.

AL-MAYADEEN: Eight Lebanese, all children and women, were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Khader.

JORDANIAN MEDIA: A rally was started in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in solidarity with Lebanon and condemning the Israeli aggression against it.

JORDANIAN FM: The escalation must stop immediately before it is too late, and this is an international responsibility that the Security Council must assume immediately

Monday, September 23, 8:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Sirens sounded in downtown Haifa for the first time today. Sirens are now sounding in the Haifa and “Karyot” areas.

PATRICK RYDER (to Al-Mayadeen): We will send a limited additional number of soldiers to reinforce the forces in the region, and we will not provide any additional information for security reasons.

SYRIAN FM: Syria: Such actions would not have happened without the umbrella of protection and complicity provided by the United States to the Israeli entity.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli government votes by telephone to declare a state of emergency throughout Israel.

Monday, September 23, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: We detected 25 rockets launched from Lebanon.

MAARIV: Hezbollah fired 25 rockets toward northern Israel within minutes.

KAN: The government approves the declaration of a state of emergency.

REUTERS: Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice.

SYRIAN FM: Such actions would not have happened without the umbrella of protection and complicity provided by the United States to the Israeli entity. Such criminal acts must be condemned by all UN member states.

AL-MAYADEEN: A missile salvo from Lebanon towards the occupied Syrian Golan.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in northern occupied Golan.

AL-MAYADEEN: Sirens sound in more than 30 settlements in the north.

Monday, September 23, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 165 rockets were launched from Lebanon since this morning.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We call on the Arab and Islamic peoples to move with all means and capabilities to reject these crimes

REUTERS (citing the Israeli army): We are currently targeting Beirut.

ISRAELI ARMY: War can be avoided if Hezbollah stops attacks.

US OFFICIAL to Al-Jazeera: What is happening between Israel and Hezbollah is not considered a comprehensive war.

ISRAELI FIRE AUTHORITY: four crews are working to extinguish fires that broke out as a result of rockets falling in the town of Netofa in the Lower Galilee.

CHANNEL 12 (citing Israeli political source): Our goal is to change the balance of power in the north and force Hezbollah to withdraw from the border.

PENTAGON: We are sending a small number of troops to the Middle East in light of current tensions. We continue to provide security assistance to Israel to enable it to defend itself.

Monday, September 23, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our Mujahideen bombed the main warehouses of the northern region in the “Nimra” base with dozens of missiles.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A car was hit in the Western Galilee by Hezbollah shelling.

ISRAELI ARMY: 80 rockets were fired from Lebanon in the last few hours.

CHANNEL 12: Hezbollah has fired 115 rockets since this morning.

GALLANT: We are expanding our strikes on Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon.

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Hezbollah fired long-range missiles for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombed the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of missiles. We bombed the Rafael military industries complexes in the Zevulun area north of Haifa with dozens of missiles. AL-MAYADEEN: A new barrage of rockets was launched from Lebanon towards northern occupied Palestine

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling of Tal al-Hawa and al-Sabra neighborhoods south of Gaza City.

Monday, September 23, 5:20 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Sirens are now sounding in a number of settlements east of Tel Aviv. Sirens are now sounding in the Lower Galilee and in the northern West Bank. Sirens sounded in the settlement of Ariel south of Qalqilya and the Sharon area in central Israel.

AL-MAYADEEN: The recent salvos from Lebanon included 65 rockets, some of which reached a depth of about 50 km.

HEZBOLLAH: Our Mujahideen bombed the headquarters of the missile and artillery battalion in the Yoav barracks with dozens of missiles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are now sounding in the occupied city of Haifa and the Krayot area.

AL-MAYADEEN: A series of Israeli raids are currently underway in southern Lebanon.

ANSARALLAH: We condemn the Zionist enemy entity’s persistence in its aggression against Lebanon

Monday, September 23, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

WALLA: The Israeli army is raising the readiness of the land and naval forces to confront any possible field surprises.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the main warehouses of the northern region at the Nimra base with dozens of missiles.

US AMBASSADOR TO UN: We support Israel’s right to defend itself, but we do not want a war to break out in Lebanon. We will discuss the current situation in Lebanon during the Security Council sessions this week.

WALLA: Walla quoted senior Israeli army commanders as saying, “We are ready to launch a ground operation in Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 4:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Closure of airspace from Hadera and its north until the end of September. Explosions rock Haifa, Tiberias, and Safed.

AL-MAYADEEN: Fire broke out as a result of a rocket falling in Ein Zeitim, north of Safed.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: About 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel in the last salvo.

ISRAELI MILITARY OFFICIAL (cited in Bloomberg): We seek to destroy Hezbollah’s missile and rocket launchers to weaken its capabilities.

NETANYAHU: We are on the cusp of complicated days. I promised we would change the balance of power in the North and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

AL-JAZEERAA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Explosions were heard in Haifa, and sirens sounded in the southern part of the city. Sirens sound in Haifa and Acre after a large barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sound in Galilee and Carmel.

LEBANESE EDUCATION MINISTER: Teaching will be suspended tomorrow in schools and universities across Lebanon.

HAMAS: We affirm our solidarity and support for our brothers in Hezbollah and the brotherly Lebanese people in confronting this brutal aggression.

Monday, September 23, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The barbaric Zionist aggression on Lebanon is a war crime and reflects the Nazi nature of the enemy.

IRANIAN FM: We call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop the Zionist aggression. We warn of the dangerous consequences of the new Zionist recklessness and its attempt to expand the circle of war in the region

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 182 Lebanese were killed and 727 were wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been at the Air Force headquarters in the Ministry of Defense since the morning hours.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger, while the Israeli army’s Home Front Command said that air raid sirens were sounding in Margaliot in the Upper Galilee.

Monday, September 23, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are now sounding in the settlement of Margaliot.

ISRAELI MEDIA:

The Golan Regional Council announced the closure of several roads and intersections in the area. Residents of northern Golan Heights and the entire Galilee are required to be near protected areas

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,455 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,878 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LEBANESE INTERIOR MINISTRY: Government schools and institutes will be opened to accommodate those displaced from the southern region due to the extensive and ongoing Israeli raids since this morning.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Seven people have been injured since this morning as a result of rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon falling on northern Israel.

DANIEL HAGARI: The situation on the northern front is very difficult. We have one mission, which is to bring back the people of the North, and we will do whatever it takes.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Air Force has now begun launching the third wave of raids since this morning on southern Lebanon.

KIRYAT SHMONA MUNICIPALITY: Kiryat Shmona Municipality asked residents to stay near protected areas until further notice

Monday, September 23, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 100 Lebanese were killed and more than 400 wounded as a result of Israeli raids.

CHANNEL 12: The Haifa Municipality extended the suspension of work in educational institutions until tomorrow.

HAARETZ: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still seeking to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Galant and install an ally from the Likud party to take over the ministry.

REUTERS: Lebanon received about 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts asking people to evacuate.

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the launch of 35 rockets towards Safed and areas in the Lower Galilee

Monday, September 23, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli raids on southern towns led to the killing of 50 people and the injury of 300, including children, women and paramedics.

POLITICO: Israel’s battle with Hezbollah is fueling fears of regional war and putting Biden’s priorities at risk.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed with missiles the Northern Corps reserve headquarters and the Galilee Division reserve base at the Amiad base.

CHANNEL 13: Five Israelis were injured when a rocket fell near the Golani Junction in the Lower Galilee.

ISRAEL HAYOM: 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel in the recent attack.

AL-JAZEERA: UNIFIL asks its staff in Lebanon to leave the area south of the Litani River.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Lebanese Minister of Education ordered the closure of schools and universities today, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday, in the South, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

KREMLIN: The situation in the Middle East is deteriorating daily, and that tensions are increasing.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Lebanon directs hospitals in the south and east to devote themselves to treating the wounded of the Israeli aggression.

Monday, September 23, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids on the towns of Majdal Silm, Toura, Qleileh, Haris, on the Jabour Heights, Jabal al-Rayhan areas, Aita al-Jabal, Rashad, Tabari, Kafr Hatta and Abbasiya in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens are sounding in Alkush in Western Galilee.

LEBANESE PM: The continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination and a plan aimed at destroying villages and towns. We call on the United Nations, the Security Council, and influential countries to stand with the truth and deter aggression.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in dozens of areas in the Upper and Lower Galilee

AL-MAYADEEN: Intense rocket barrages are now being launched from Lebanon towards the vicinity of Safed.

Monday, September 23, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian FM accused Israel of trying to drag Iran and America into war, saying that “the Zionist entity seeks to drag Iran and other parties, especially the United States, into the circle of war.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We ambushed a column of Zionist vehicles in a pre-planned ambush on the supply line of the forces advancing east of Rafah city.

AP (citing Israeli official): Israel is focusing on air operations, and has no immediate plans for a ground operation.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: 13 people were injured in Israeli raids on the towns of Al-Malikiyah and Jabal Al-Batm in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens are sounding in several towns in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli army launched raids on the towns of Houla, Majdal Silm, Taloussa and Al-Sawana in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Air Force has launched another wave of attacks on southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Air Force will launch a large-scale attack in Lebanon during the afternoon.

GALLANT(cited in Channel 12): This is a new phase in the fighting and we must remain calm.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: one person was killed and six others were injured in Israeli raids on the outskirts of the city of Hermel, east of Lebanon.

PALINFO: The Israeli occupation army stormed a Palestinian school in the city of Salfit, north of the occupied West Bank, and detained students and teachers at the school.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli forces shot a person working at the Beit Jibrin Israeli military base in the city of Hebron after he allegedly attempted to stab a soldier.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians, including children, were injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings and Beit Hillel due to suspected drone infiltration.

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz vowed to continue attacks against Lebanon until “the threat against Israeli citizens is removed and the residents of the north return safely to their homes”.

Monday, September 23, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Nine people are still missing until after one of the bodies was pulled out this morning from the site of the aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut.

ISRAELI MEDIA: China calls on its citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 8 Palestinians, including two women and 5 children, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house and a school housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a gathering of citizens in the vicinity of Hassan al-Banna Mosque in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation army bombed the home of a Palestinian family in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the towns of Ma’aliya and Tarshiha in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, following suspicions of a drone infiltration.

MAARIV (citing retired Israeli Maj. Gen. Gershon Hacohen): Israel may be “forced” to make a ground incursion into Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Israeli Home Front Command): We face a day of intense fighting with Hezbollah.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: Israel launched more than 80 raids on several areas in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon.

HAGARI: Israel launched more than 80 raids on several areas in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a series of raids on the towns of Mays al-Jabal, Aitaroun, Houla, Taybeh, Markaba, Bani Hayyan, the Jabal al-Rayhan area, and the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights in southern Lebanon.

Monday, September 23, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces launched two raids on Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, without initial reports of the number of martyrs and wounded.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed a house in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several people. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/ClUPEYmn7M pic.twitter.com/TIjKNG5CTX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 23, 2024

Monday, September 23, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Golani Brigade’s observation base in occupied Palestine with drones.”

Monday, September 23, 04:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed a house in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several people.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces arrested about 60 citizens during a campaign of large-scale raids in the town of Haris, west of Salfit city in the occupied West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)