Russia, Russia, Russia!: Watch As Democrats Go Full Russia-Tard During Hearing Over China’s “Political Warfare”

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

While China has spent decades conducting deep espionage throughout US institutions – mostly in the form of plucky PhD candidates handling sensitive projects at American universities, and places like Los Alamos National Laboratory, Congressional Democrats simply can’t shake their fixation with Russia.

Point in case, during a Wednesday House Oversight hearing on defending America from China’s political warfare, Democrats – who take tons of money from China (and bang their spies on occasion), couldn’t seem to remain on topic.

Watch:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-MS) got into it at one point:

Quick, send money to Ukraine!