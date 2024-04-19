NEW: Newport Beach, California homeowner shoots home invaders while his family was sleeping, leaving one invader dead and the other injured.

By Colin Rugg

1 man is dead and another is injured after the owner of a $5 million mansion got in a shootout with home invaders.

According to police, the homeowner shot and injured one man while the other home invader bizarrely shot himself in the head.

Police believe that the homeowner knew the men who showed up at his home in the middle of the night.

The dead invader was found with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head” according to police.

The other was discovered bleeding in the street after getting shot by the homeowner.

