Long Beach, Calif. — Brawls involving youths broke out at The Pike on March 16, forcing police to shut down the outlet shopping center to prevent further violence or looting. Near the brawl, a teen boy was also shot.

One thought on “Long Beach, Calif. — Brawls involving youths broke out at The Pike on March 16, forcing police to shut down the outlet shopping center to prevent further violence or looting. Near the brawl, a teen boy was also shot.

  1. Bad news, bad news, BAD NEWS!! Everywhere you look. Yet, I had something to say and I’ve been fighting with myself all morning as to whether or not I should say it. Say it, galen, say it. No!! I can’t; it has the word ‘happy’ in it and no one is happy. Say it anyway. NO!! Say it, I say!! No!! Yes!! No!! Yes!! NO!! Absolutely yes!! Authoritatively NO!! Yes. No. Yes.

    Okay, damn it. I give in. I’ll say it.

    Dear Trenchers, Happy Effin’ St. Patrick’s Day. I raise my glass to you!!

    And please remember…

    https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6a/42/2f/6a422f82acc8ed861f2fd0807fa672aa.jpg

    🙂

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*