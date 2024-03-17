Long Beach, Calif. — Brawls involving youths broke out at The Pike on March 16, forcing police to shut down the outlet shopping center to prevent further violence or looting. Near the brawl, a teen boy was also shot. pic.twitter.com/OQmY6n8cSo
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 17, 2024
Posted: March 17, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Long Beach, Calif. — Brawls involving youths broke out at The Pike on March 16, forcing police to shut down the outlet shopping center to prevent further violence or looting. Near the brawl, a teen boy was also shot.”
Bad news, bad news, BAD NEWS!! Everywhere you look. Yet, I had something to say and I’ve been fighting with myself all morning as to whether or not I should say it. Say it, galen, say it. No!! I can’t; it has the word ‘happy’ in it and no one is happy. Say it anyway. NO!! Say it, I say!! No!! Yes!! No!! Yes!! NO!! Absolutely yes!! Authoritatively NO!! Yes. No. Yes.
Okay, damn it. I give in. I’ll say it.
Dear Trenchers, Happy Effin’ St. Patrick’s Day. I raise my glass to you!!
And please remember…
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6a/42/2f/6a422f82acc8ed861f2fd0807fa672aa.jpg
🙂
.