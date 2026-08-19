‘How weak are you?!’ Fox News host Joey Jones rips sailors complaining about the food aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nmxDkMU9qi
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 16, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
‘How weak are you?!’ Fox News host Joey Jones rips sailors complaining about the food aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nmxDkMU9qi
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 16, 2026
One thought on “Look at how quick ‘support the troops’ turns into ‘shut up and die for israel pussy’”
Memo to Joe Jones: “shut up and die for Israel, pussy!” Bwaahahahahahahahahahahahahah!