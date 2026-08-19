Look at how quick ‘support the troops’ turns into ‘shut up and die for israel pussy’

‘How weak are you?!’ Fox News host Joey Jones rips sailors complaining about the food aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nmxDkMU9qi — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 16, 2026 Share this: Print

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