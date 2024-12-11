Luigi Mangione Laments Poor State of American Healthcare in Leaked ‘Manifesto’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Luigi Mangione’s one-page “manifesto” was published online Tuesday by Ken Klippenstein, who said major media outlets have had it in their possession but have refused to publish it without even providing a reason why.

“My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered,” Klippenstein noted.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country,” Mangione opened his letter. “To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.”

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done,” he said in a portion that has already been published. “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.”

This was his core complaint:

“A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument.”

Mangione’s Twitter posts and Goodreads book reviews clearly showed he was quite intelligent (he apparently has a 130 IQ) but this letter may be an indicator he has suffered a cognitive decline.

There’s a lot of indicators that he was using psychedelics.

Psychedelics can trigger people to become schizophrenics — that’s why I don’t like seeing podcast bros like Joe Rogan pushing them on their audience.

RFK Jr is pushing the same nonsense and encouraging veterans to use these drugs (while simultaneously championing the US fighting wars for Israel):

Mangione may have been turned on these drugs through the podcast bros he followed on Twitter and YouTube.

From The Daily Mail, “CEO shooter suspect Luigi Mangione went ‘absolutely crazy’ and explored ‘psychedelic treatment’ after back surgery”:

The experience was ‘really traumatic and difficult’ for him, the roommate said while adding that Mangione sent him X-ray images of his spine. ‘It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine,’ Martin said. Mangione suddenly went ‘radio silent’ while recovering. He sought alternative forms of pain management, including psychedelics and magic mushrooms. His family was so concerned about him that he was reported missing on Nov 18, according to The New York Post.

Veterans are suffering because they fought in unjust wars — not because they don’t have free access to psychedelics.

Our healthcare system is garbage because of endemic corruption in our medical system and our large population of diabetics — the overwhelming majority of which developed the disease as a result of poor lifestyle choices.

If we don’t tackle corruption in the medical research industry by jailing fraudsters and try and prevent diabetes through fat taxes and/or forced lifestyle changes, nothing is going to change.