By Mark Crispin Miller

Madeline Parks Giegold, loving emergency room doctor, passed away suddenly at 32

August 9, 2024

Dr. Madeline Parks Giegold of Fresno, California – sunny, sparkling, empathetic, fierce, committed, silly, eternally-twelve-year-old lover of dogs, cats, her husband Matthew, her friends, her family, nature, her colleagues and patients, and most certainly ice cream; advocate for everyone on the planet changed states on Sunday, July 28th, 2024. She died of unfathomable natural causes, suddenly, while at work in the Emergency Department at Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center, four shifts from completing her residency and beginning a new life with her husband in Seattle.

No cause of death reported.

California’s “vaccination” mandate for health care workers:

https://tinyurl.com/4jww2ery

Dr. Randall William “Randy” Culp, 68

August 7, 2024

Wilkes Barre, PA – Surrounded by family, Dr. Randall William “Randy” Culp, 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, after a sudden unexpected illness. As a renowned hand surgeon, Randy enhanced the lives of countless parents with complex orthopedic problems, from professional athletes to those suffering in underprivileged countries.

No cause of death reported.

23 nurses “died suddenly”:

Micah Richard Friedman, 50

August 11, 2024

Kingston, Pennsylvania – Micah Richard Friedman, 50, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, a resident of Old Forge, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 06, 2024. Most recently, he was an emergency room nurse at the Geisinger Community Medical Center (CMC) in Scranton, and he put his heart and soul into his work. He died surrounded by his team at CMC, who heroically went above and beyond to care for one of their own. Micah was an avid runner, putting in countless miles on the Heritage Trail and Lake Scranton and was training for his first marathon.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Basilli, 57

August 8, 2024

Akron, OH – Lisa Basilli, age 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024. Lisa worked most of her nursing career for Summa and the Veteran’s Administration in the Akron/Cleveland area. She graduated with her Masters Degree in nursing psychology from Kent State University. She was a nurse practitioner for the Veteran’s Administration in Cape Coral, Florida, for the last year.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Robert Hoffman, 58

August 6, 2024

Princeton, WV – Steven Robert Hoffman, born October 23, 1966, was suddenly called home to be with his Savior on Monday August 5, 2024, with his loving wife by his side. He was a full-time student at Chamberlain University perusing a Nurse Practitioner Degree. Steven’s greatest desire was that everyone would come to a saving knowledge of grace.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon E. Jutila, 62

August 6, 2024

Howell, MI – Sharon E. Jutila, 62, passed away August 1, 2024. She will be remembered as a graduate of Mercy High School and Mercy College in nursing, specializing in pediatrics and her passion for children showed. During her career she worked at the National Institute of Health administering some of the nation’s first HIV medicines as well as providing loving care for many pediatric cancer patients. Her last contributions were at Children’s Hospital in Detroit before retiring in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Itai Sunguro, registered nurse, passes

August 9, 2024

Itai Sunguro, a registered nurse at Pleasant Valley State Prison, passed away July 30, 2024. He began his career with the California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) in November 2015 as a registered nurse at Pleasant Valley. He remained at the institution until his untimely passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

On April 25, 2022, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor the Newsom administration and the prison guards, vacating the lower court ruling in support of a vaccine mandate for prison staff.

https://calmatters.org/justice/2021/09/covid-vaccine-mandate-prison-guards-california/

California says all health care workers must be vaccinated, scraps COVID testing alternative:

https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253297768.html

Kimberly Ann O’Neil, 67

August 11, 2024

Norwalk, Ohio – Kimberly Ann O’Neil, 67, of Bellevue, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic. She received a nursing degree from Providence School of Nursing and Bachelor of Nursing degree from Bowling Green State University. Kim was a dedicated nurse and teacher. She worked at Fisher-Titus Medical Center for 32 years with the majority of her career in the OB department. Michael remained dedicated to her throughout her lengthy illness. Memorial contributions can be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1121 14th St NW, Suite 150, Washington, D.C., 20005.

No cause of death reported.

Adrienne Margaret Pyatt, 53

August 11, 2024

Enola, Pennsylvania – Mrs. Adrienne Margaret Pyatt, age 53, passed away Monday, August 5, 2024, following a brief illness. She was employed as a medical assistant at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital and University of Pittsburg Medical Center prior to her medical retirement. Adrienne was a supporter of Drum Corps and was a former member of the Hanover Lancers Drum Corp Honor Guard.

No cause of death reported.

Misty Stevenson Hartley, 52

August 10, 2024

Berry, Alabama – Misty Stevenson Hartley, 52, of Berry, Alabama sadly left us August 9, 2024, at Hospice of West Alabama. Misty was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School Class of 1990 and went on to obtain a degree from Shelton State Community College as a registered nurse. Misty met her husband Wallace Hartley got married and raised two children. She practiced registered nursing at DCH Tuscaloosa for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Jean Ragsdale, 54

August 10, 2024

Melissa Jean Ragsdale, age 54, of Martinsville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2024, at her home. Melissa was a 1988 graduate of Casey High School. She continued her education graduating with her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She worked at Heartland Manor for many years. Melissa enjoyed opening up her house to her friends and family who loved to feed a crowd and could have fed an army. Cooking for seven was full time and she could make a meal from scratch out of “this and that.” Her children especially loved her Christmas candy. She was always proud of her children.

No cause of death reported.

Christina “Chrisy” VanDyke, 62

August 10, 2024

Ridgebury, PA – Christina “Chrisy” VanDyke, 62, of Ridgebury, PA, passed away on August 3, 2024, after a very brave battle with cancer. She spent 30+ years working as a nurse in rehabilitation and correctional facilities, and also providing home health for the disabled. Chrisy cared for many people through the years and treated everyone like they were special to her. She was devoted to support in her groups for recovery, her “tribe” as she liked to call it.

Akasha-Eishizu Willow Brown, 19

August 8, 2024

Brunswick, New York – Akasha-Eishizu Willow Brown, 19, died Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at her residence after a hard fought battle with a rare illness. She was a graduate of Troy High School in 2023 as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was studying to be a Registered Nurse. Akasha was a CNA for Delmar Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, making Tiktok’s, Anime (DC and Marvel) and long range shooting. Akasha loved taking care of children and babies and spending time with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Loretta J. (Chaco) Casiano, 50

August 8, 2024

Southington, CT – Loretta J. (Chaco) Casiano, 50, of Southington, CT, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Loretta, affectionately known as “LuLu” by friends and family, worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden for the last 17 years. She took pride in her career as a nurse and truly loved her job. In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Ann Kilgore, 45

August 8, 2024

Flemingsburg, Kentucky – Lori Ann Kilgore, 45, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Lori worked for the last 24 years as a nurse, she had worked for Pioneer Trace Nursing Home and Hospice of Hope. She loved helping people and her family it brought so much joy to her life.

No cause of death reported.

From Facebook, August 4:

I understand from what post I’ve seen she is very ill. She’s in ICU in Lexington at UK.

Kandy Lynn Pipkin, 54

August 8, 2024

Wesley Chapel, FL – Kandy attended Stamps High School and went on to pursue higher education at Texarkana College, where she studied nursing. Her dedication and passion for helping others led her to a distinguished career at Advent Health Wesley Chapel, where she served as the Endoscopy Registered Nurse Coordinator and Head of Infection Control. Kandy had a zest for life and enjoyed a variety of hobbies including scrapbooking, karaoke, cooking, basketball, reading thriller novels, styling and cutting hair, and traveling with her family. She was a beautiful woman known for her motivation, kindness, compassion, humor, competitiveness, intelligence, resourcefulness, tenacity, and acceptance.

No cause of death reported.

Brandy Blount, 49

August 8, 2024

Paris, Texas – I graduated from North Lamar High School in 1993 with my goal set toward the nursing profession. I graduated from Paris Junior College in 1995 as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. I continued with my education and graduated from Grayson County College in 1998 with an Associate Degree of Nursing. At this time, I took a break from education and focused on my family and expanded my experience in nursing. I graduated from the University Texas Arlington with my BSN and graduated with my Masters in Nursing Administration and Education. My focus in the nursing field was always toward critical care. I worked over 20 years in the emergency room, 7 years as a flight nurse, 2 years in home health and 3 years teaching higher education. I was employed at McCuistion Hospital, St Joseph Hospital, Paris Regional, Millennium Home Health, Texoma Medical Center, Airevac, Signature Care, and TAMUC. During my time with cancer I built the most amazing relationship with God. I never understood his plan or why but I continued to have faith in him.

Jennie Lea Brown, 63

August 8, 2024

Seguin, Texas – Jennie Lea Brown, beloved mother of six children, passed away on July 15th, 2024, in Seguin, Texas, after a short battle with cancer. Jennie had a lifelong career as a labor and delivery nurse, a role in which she took immense pride. She continued her career until she sustained a disabling injury that forced her into early retirement. Despite her condition worsening over the years, causing significant pain and discomfort, Jennie remained resilient. In early 2024, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which she fought valiantly until her passing.

Wendy J. Davidson, 66

August 8, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas – Wendy J. Davidson, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on June 14th, 2024 Wendy fought a two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a highly aggressive form of liver cancer arising from the bile ducts, with the help of her family and a special team of highly trained specialists at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and at Menorah Medical center in Kansas City. As usual, Wendy beat the odds, as she lived for two years from her diagnosis when the average life expectancy is much less. Wendy found a way to put herself through college and nursing school by working night jobs until she became an operating room nurse in Chicago at a level one trauma hospital. Wendy became an O.R. Nurse at Overland Park Regional Medical Center .

Robert W. Bush, 65

August 7, 2024

Penfield, NY – Robert W. Bush, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Friday, August 2, 2024. Bob was a former chef saucier at the Hotel Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. He was a registered nurse in the traveling program and also worked in Intensive Care and Burn units. Bob was a former independent consultant in Veterans Health Administration. Most recently he was employed at University Otolaryngology. Bob delivered for Meals on Wheels. In recent years, he enjoyed playing trombone in several concert bands including the Eastman School of Music’s New Horizon programs. Bob also enjoyed his cats, tropical fish, beekeeping, gardening, camping, traveling and cooking amazing meals for family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

April Laneah Obregon, 58

August 7, 2024

Kerrville, TX – April Laneah Obregon, 58, left this life on August 6, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones after a short, terminal illness. After high school, she pursued a career in nursing, and obtained a Master’s degree in Oriental Medicine, with Acupuncture. She had a long career serving others for 40 years as a Registered Nurse. Her hobbies included reading, traveling, knitting, and gardening with her husband, Carlos. They were married in 2009 in Driftwood, Texas. She enjoyed their days together laughing, as well as working together, most recently at the State Hospital in Kerrville.

No cause of death reported.

Rowena Dupaya Mejia, 55

August 6, 2024

Glen Burnie, Maryland – Rowena Dupaya Mejia, a vivacious and loving young woman who dedicated over 20 years of her life as a registered nurse with most of those years at Mercy Medical Center, passed away on August 5, 2024. Throughout her career, Rowena was not only professional but also kind and empathetic with her patients. In her personal life, Rowena was known for her adventurous spirit and zest for life. She found joy in traveling and exploring new countries and places, dancing, sharing her mad Zumba skills with others, skiing down snowy slopes, conquering challenging climbs and fostering cats for local rescues.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Elaine Nickel, 57

August 6, 2024

Zionsville, Indiana – Susan Elaine Nickel passed away peacefully on August 3, 2024, at the age of 57. Following her marriage in October 1995, she moved to the Geist Reservoir area of Indianapolis, IN where she was a practicing paralegal for eight years before returning to Indiana University to receive a degree in nursing. After graduating in 2000, she moved to Zionsville, IN, where she raised her family and worked at Saint Vincent Hospital for the final 24 years of her life. A dedicated and compassionate nurse, Susan spent a significant portion of her career helping NICU babies and families as a NICU Nurse and case manager. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Central Christian Church Food Pantry or Susan’s Colon Cancer Coalition page to raise money to find a cure.

No cause of death reported.

Roberta J. Pikul, 59

August 6, 2024

Joliet, Illinois – Roberta Pikul (nee Jungles) also known as “Bert” & “Berra”, age 59, passed away peacefully at Lightways Hospice Home, Joliet on Monday, July 29, 2024, with her loving family at her side. Roberta was a wound nurse for over 30 years. Her life ended way to soon, she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Michael “Mike” John Coyle, 51

August 5, 2024

Michael “Mike” John Coyle, 51, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on August 2, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice House. Mike had a long fight with cancer. Mike worked at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Lukes Plaza CVICU and was recently an RN Clinical Manager for St. Lukes Cardiovascular Consultants. He really enjoyed working in cardiology and appreciated all of the physicians and providers along with his nursing team helping him and his family when he was diagnosed with cancer. His family will be forever grateful. Mike was a caring nurse, respectful, kind, and a great mentor to any current and future nurse. He was loved by all of his coworkers.

