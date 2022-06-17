Posted: June 17, 2022 Categories: Videos Making Drinking Water out of Air TheSearch4Truth June 16th, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Making Drinking Water out of Air”
With the shit they are spraying in our air , I’m a bit skeptical
if this true they might do him like Stan Meyer they killed with the water power car
Fog Catching: Making Drinking Water Out of Clouds
https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/weather/2020/11/15/drinking-water-from-fog
Bllsht, he did not invent this. These Machines have been around a long time; used by Military around the world…… News video said he invented it in 2015…wtf…? I was looking at these for the first time around 2009……milspec container trailers just like the one in video….
Interesting lie…!