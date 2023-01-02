Man with Gun Parts Hidden in Peanut Butter Jars Arrested at JFK

A man with gun parts and a loaded ammunition magazine hidden in peanut butter jars was arrested at JFK Airport just prior to Christmas.

CNN reported the incident on Saturday, noting it had occurred December 22, 2022.

TSA discovered the gun parts via an x-ray machine at the airport.

John Essig, the TSA federal security director at JFK, said, “The gun parts were artfully concealed in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun. Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission — especially during the busy holiday travel period.”

Boston.com reports that TSA “notified the Port Authority Police” upon discovering the gun parts. The passenger to whom the peanut butter jars belonged was found in the terminal and arrested.

He had not been publicly identified but authorities did indicate he is from Rhode Island.

TSA’s rules for checking firearms and ammunition for a flight can be found at TSA.gov.

