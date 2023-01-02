Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 1-2-23
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 2, 2023”
30 degrees
Rain und snow
“A chicken in every pot and a car in every garage.” It was Herbie Hoover who said that.
Thank you for correcting me…. in public. LOL