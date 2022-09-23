Manufacturer Warns Pacemaker Recipients about EV Charging Stations, Electric Appliances and Fences, etc.

Electric vehicle (EV) mandates are being considered in at least 17 states despite a long list of significant issues associated with them and their charging stations. Apparently, Americans with pacemakers have another issue to worry about too.

From Environmental Health Trust:

Leading Manufacturer of Heart Pacemakers (Medtronic) Recommends users of its devices states at least 12 inches away from electric vehicle charging stations.

The leading manufacturer of heart pacemakers (Medtronic) recommends users of its devices states at least 12 inches away from electric vehicle charging stations, electric fences, electric pet containment fences and transformer boxes, the green box in yard.

For Implantable Cardiac Devices

Most household and hobby items are unlikely to affect your heart device when the items are in good working condition, used as intended, and the recommended distances are maintained. For items that transmit power through an antenna, it is recommended that you follow the noted distances between the antenna and your implanted heart device.

Special Considerations Maintain at least the recommended distance between the item and your heart device:

12-Inch Distance

Car/Motorcycle – from components of ignition system

Electric Fence

Electric Pet Containment Fence – from buried wire and indoor antenna

Transformer Box (green box in yard)

2-Foot Distance

Beach Comber Metal Detector – from search head

Induction Cooktop Stove

Maintain at least a 6-inch distance between the item and your heart device:

Electric Grocery Cart/Golf Cart – from motor

Electric Kitchen Appliances – hand-held (electric mixer or knife)

Electric Shaver – corded

Electric Toothbrush Charging Base

Exercise Bike – from magnet in wheel

Hair Dryer – hand-held

Hand-held Back Massager

Magnetic Therapy Products

Radio-Controlled Items – from antenna

Sewing Machine/Serger – from motor

Small Magnet (household magnet)

Speakers

Tattoo Machine

Treadmill – from motor

Ultrasonic Pest Controller

Vacuum Cleaner – from motor

Not Recommended

Ab Stimulator

Electronic Body Fat Scale

Magnetic Mattress Pad/Pillow

Note: FDA Also Issued “Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump System – Potential Cybersecurity Risk”

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting medical device users about a potential cybersecurity risk for the Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump System (for example: MiniMed 630G and MiniMed 670G). FDA Release at https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/digital-health-center-excellence/cybersecurity

Of course warnings about electrical and wireless inference issues associated with medical devices are nothing new (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Neither are warnings about their vulnerability to hacking (see 1, 2, 3). Additionally, radiation exposure from EVs as well as their charging stations is biologically harmful for people without medical devices as well (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

