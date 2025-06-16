Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts ‘Disgusting’ MAGA Hawks, Breaks Ranks Over Iran War

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is among the few MAGA voices in Congress who is breaking ranks and becoming vocal over what increasingly looks like inevitable American involvement in the Israel-Iran war which is currently spinning dangerously out of control.

We earlier detailed that it seems a majority in Congress are either content to let Israel keep pounding Iran as a matter of ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’ or else are outright willing to join the conflict on some level. This as Washington is making moves in clear support of Israel. President Trump himself over the weekend told ABC “We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.”

Via USA Today

And there are widespread reports that dozens of US Air Force tankers have in the last hours taken off from the United States and headed towards Europe, as also confirmed in Flightradar24 and Air Live.

There’s also this alarming new report: “Sources familiar with the matter have told Antiwar.com Editorial Director Scott Horton that the Trump administration is poised to enter Israel’s aggressive war against Iran directly. US airstrikes on Iran could begin as soon as Monday.”

Axios said Saturday that the Israelis are formally requesting the White House and Pentagon to support the war effort, which seeks to completely demolish Iran’s nuclear program, for which US heavy bunker-buster bombs are needed, as well as long-range bomber warplanes. A tiny handful of Congressional voices like MGT are loudly warning against yet another American military quagmire in the Middle East as the region is burning once again.

Rep. Greene sounded off on X in a Sunday post, which is reproduced below [emphasis ZH]…

* * *

Everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it because it was popular. Unfortunately the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly. Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA. Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting.

We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them. And this one will quickly engulf the Middle East, BRICS, and NATO as countries are required to take a side. Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn’t want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally. We love our U.S. military and love them helping to secure our borders and our cities for the defense of OUR PEOPLE AND OUR COUNTRY.

They are our friends, spouses, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters. We have spent TRILLIONS in the Middle East and we have dealt with the aftermath of death, blown apart bodies, never ending suicides, and disabling PTSD.

All because they told us propaganda as to why we must sacrifice our own to defend some other country’s borders and some other country’s borders. I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed. I don’t want to see Ukraine bombed or Russia bombed. And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!!

We are $36+ TRILLION in debt and have mountains of our own problems. We have giant planks sticking out of our own eyes while we complain about splinters in other’s eyes. Every country involved and all over the world can be happy, successful, and rich if we all work together and seek peace and prosperity.

Taking this position is NOT antisemitic. It’s rational, sane, and loving toward all people. Taking this position of peace and prosperity for all is not isolationism, it leads to GREAT trade deals and GREAT economies that help ALL PEOPLE. It’s what many Americans voted for in 2024. America First! America First!! America First!!! That is how we Make America Great Again!!!!!