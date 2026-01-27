Mark Levin Urges Trump to Strike Iran and Kill the Ayatollah and His Family

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday urged President Trump to bomb Iran and kill the Ayatollah Khamenei and his family.

“That regime needs to be wiped off the map now!” Levin barked.

“Khamenei, his family, and that inner circle needs to be taken out,” he continued.

He said America could be nuked in the future if Trump doesn’t act.

This monologue (along with the rest of the show which was just more of the same) was clearly aimed squarely at President Trump, whom he no doubt hoped was watching. Trump regularly showers Levin with praise and tells his followers on TruthSocial to watch his show and buy his books, so it’s entirely possible he was one of the few people who was actually watching.

Trump has moved a carrier strike group into the region for potential strikes.

Ben Shapiro has been issuing similar demands.

Behold! Our new “Golden Age!”