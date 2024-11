Mark Zuckerberg, the proud new owner of a $300 million, 387-foot megayacht, powered by four colossal diesel engines, lectures us about the importance of “stopping climate change before we destroy the planet.”

Mark Zuckerberg, the proud new owner of a $300 million, 387-foot megayacht, powered by four colossal diesel engines, lectures us about the importance of "stopping climate change before we destroy the planet." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/fuNl8t1TLo — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 25, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet