Russia Advancing in Ukraine at ‘Fastest Pace Since Early 2022’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The US government is lashing out in panic and discussing giving Ukraine nuclear weapons because Russian forces are reportedly sweeping through Ukraine at the fastest pace “since the early days of the 2022 invasion.”
From Reuters, “Russia accelerates advance in Ukraine’s east”:
Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine at the fastest rate since the early days of the 2022 invasion, taking an area half the size of London over the past month, analysts and war bloggers said on Tuesday.
Russian troops swept through swathes of Ukraine in early 2022 before being pushed back to its east and south. The 1,000 km (620-mile) front line has been largely static for two years, until the latest, smaller-scale advances that began in July.
The war is entering what some Russian and Western officials say could be its most dangerous phase, with Russia reported to be using North Korean troops in Ukraine and Kyiv now using Western-supplied missiles to strike back inside Russia.
Moscow, which like North Korea has not confirmed or denied the presence of the troops, used a hypersonic intermediate-range missile on Ukraine last week and Ukraine reported the biggest Russian drone attack on its territory so far on Tuesday.
“Russia has set new weekly and monthly records for the size of the occupied territory in Ukraine,” independent Russian news group Agentstvo said in a report.
The Russian army captured almost 235 sq km (91 sq miles) in Ukraine over the past week, a weekly record for 2024, it said.
Russian forces had taken 600 sq km (232 sq miles) in November, it added, citing data from DeepState, which studies combat footage and provides front line maps.
Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with Finland’s Black Bird Group, said Russian forces had taken control of an estimated 667 sq km (257 sq miles) this month, citing data he said could include some October gains noted with a delay.
Paroinen just retweeted this post on X highlighting Ukraine’s struggles:
Konrad Muzyka writes:
I very much recommend this interview with the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Here are some key points he made.
1. The war has reached its most challenging phase with conditions on the frontlines now even more difficult than in the spring of 2022. Reasons: a lack of personnel, insufficient training, and issues with motivation linked to professionalism and trust within the military hierarchy.
2. Winter will not bring a significant slowdown in fighting. While adverse weather limits vehicle mobility, Russian infantry tactics will remain unchanged, relying on small groups advancing short distances. For Ukraine, the winter presents unique challenges, particularly for drone operations.
3. The involvement of North Korea in the conflict is concerning primarily due to its defense industrial base rather than its troops.
4. Biletskyi identifies critical issues with Ukraine’s mobilization and military training systems. Distrust in recruitment processes, fear of inadequate training, and unqualified junior officers discourage potential recruits. 80% of the people in centers (instructors?) have not been to war.
5. Maintaining soldier motivation requires more than speeches—it depends on clear plans, effective leadership, adequate resources, and comprehensive care, including proper supplies and medical attention.
6. To address shortage of personnel, he emphasizes improving the efficiency of the army through better training. He advocates for the development of 1000s of qualified instructors capable of training 10 of thousands of soldiers monthly, creating a well-prepared force.
7. Finally, Biletskyi stresses the importance of honest communication with society about the war. Over-reliance on overly positive propaganda risks eroding public trust, particularly when it conflicts with firsthand accounts from the frontlines.
As I highlighted last week, a new Gallup poll found the majority of Ukrainians want their country to “seek to negotiate an ending to the war as soon as possible.”