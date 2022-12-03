Maxine Waters Praises Sam Bankman-Fried For His Honesty And Forthrightness

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

California Rep Maxine Waters, the Democratic Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, heaped praise on crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried for his “candidness” and “willingness” to “help” his company’s customers and investors.

“.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you’ve been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company’s customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th,” Waters tweeted Friday.

.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022

This might be the weirdest FTX news so far: Maxine Waters blew Sam Bankman-Fried a kiss after a Congressional hearing last year. pic.twitter.com/g53eP0HnMx — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 18, 2022

LET’S GIVE A ROUND OF APPLAUSE TO SAM BANKMAN-FRIED pic.twitter.com/HIVB3nTX2V — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) November 30, 2022

Sorkin: "Can you please ask SBF why he decided to steal my life savings, and $10 billion dollars more from customers to give to his customers, Alameda. " SBF: "Yeah. Um, I mean, I’m deeply sorry about what happened." pic.twitter.com/M5Kbj7WU3N — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 1, 2022

SBF: “Look, I’ve had a bad month” Crowd: *Laughs hysterically* like it’s all some kind of joke. Who are these people?? pic.twitter.com/vxTpylnaFN — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) December 1, 2022

Ye is “pure evil” and Nick Fuentes is “human scum” but Sam Bankman-Fried is an angel who must be praised and showered with kisses.

