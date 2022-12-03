Maxine Waters Praises Sam Bankman-Fried For His Honesty And Forthrightness

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

California Rep Maxine Waters, the Democratic Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, heaped praise on crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried for his “candidness” and “willingness” to “help” his company’s customers and investors. 

“.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you’ve been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company’s customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th,” Waters tweeted Friday.

https://twitter.com/CramerTracker/status/1598708725681987584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598708725681987584%7Ctwgr%5E8884f96a858de888aeb4a39d6a4e302ff2f36770%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D63487

Ye is “pure evil” and Nick Fuentes is “human scum” but Sam Bankman-Fried is an angel who must be praised and showered with kisses.

