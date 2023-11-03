Mayor Bowser and MPD Announce Tracking Tag Distribution Program

By Executive Office of the Mayor District of Columbia

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department announced a pilot program to provide District drivers in selected police service areas (PSAs) with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles. Installing tracking tags in vehicles will assist MPD in combatting crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable.

“Last week, we introduced legislation to address recent crime trends; this week, we are equipping residents with technology that will allow MPD to address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have had success with similar programs where we make it easier for the community and MPD to work together – from our Private Security Camera Incentive Program to the wheel lock distribution program – and we will continue to use all the tools we have, and add new tools, to keep our city safe.”

During the pilot program, tracking tags will be available to residents who live in Police Service Areas (PSAs) where MPD has seen the greatest increase in vehicle theft. Eligible residents can attend one of the three scheduled distribution events next week, between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. During these events, MPD’s Community Outreach Officers will install the device into the resident’s vehicle and help them set up the tracking tag on their mobile device.

Residents who live in Police Service Areas (PSAs) 106, 501, 502, 603, 605, and 606 can attend one of the following distribution events:

Tuesday, November 7 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

100 I (Eye) Street SE (PSA 106)

Wednesday, November 8 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

1309 5th Street NE (PSAs 501 & 502)

Thursday, November 9 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

3200 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Rear Parking Lot (PSAs 605 & 606)

Residents unsure of their designated PSA can easily find this information by visiting mpdc.dc.gov/patrolservices

This pilot program is part of the city’s strategic collaboration and multifaceted approach, combining legislation, community engagement, and innovative technology to enhance public safety and hold criminals accountable.

“Our goal is not just to prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, but also to ensure swift law enforcement action when these incidents occur,” said Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations.”

This tracking tag distribution pilot follows MPD’s expanded wheel-lock distribution program, the District’s partnership with Hyundai this summer to upgrade over 1,100 vehicles with new anti-theft software, and the dash cam distribution program for local rideshare and mobile delivery drivers.