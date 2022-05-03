Mayorkas Confirms The Worst. If Title 42 Goes, 18K Illegals Will Invade Every Day

VDare – by A.W. Morgan

Biden and his Homeland Security boss, unindicted visa fixer Alejandro Mayorkas, are bound and determined to dispossess and replace the Historic American Nation if it’s the last thing they do.

Mayorkas said as much yesterday in his chin wag with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union. The Hill helpfully provided three takeaways:

On #CNNSOTU, @SecMayorkas fends off some GOP calls for impeachment amid a possible migrant surge this summer in an interview with @DanaBashCNN. https://t.co/7Bh3qQZncF — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 1, 2022

“What we do is we prepare and we plan, and we’ve been doing so for months understanding that the Title 42 authority that the CDC holds is not going to be around forever because, quite frankly, we want to conquer the pandemic and put it behind us,” Mayorkas said [DHS preparing for as many as 18,000 migrants per day after lifting of Title 42, Mayorkas says, by Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill]:

“Title 42 is a public health authority. So what we started to do in September of last year was prepare for its end. … We’re not projecting 18,000, but what we do in the department is we plan for different scenarios, so we’re ready for anything,” Mayorkas added.

In other words, Biden’s subalterns do indeed expect 18,000 per day. That’s exactly what they predicted before the regime announced it would lift Title 42 public health expulsion.

But we knew that. As VDARE reported in early April, the Biden-Mayorkas plan, published in February, has always been to import and “process,” then release, as many illegals as possible.

An excerpt from The Great Replacement blueprint:

When directed by the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in conjunction with international and homeland security enterprise mission partners, will take action to humanely prevent and respond to surges in irregular migration across the U.S. SWB Security and Irregular Migration Zone (SWBIMZ). This will be done while ensuring that migrants can apply for any form of relief or protection for which they may be eligible, including asylum, withholding of removal, and protection from removal under the regulations implementing United States obligations under the Convention Against Torture [emphasis added].

One possible obstacle to Biden’s Title 42 invasion plan is the temporary restraining order that forbids the regime from stopping the expulsions. A source inside CBP says the Border Patrol has reinstated it, having stopped enforcing it some time ago.

Knowing that Stupid Party Strategerists are the gang that can’t shoot straight, perhaps Mayorkas is right not to worry. The rest of us should. The Regime hates the Historic American Nation, and wants to destroy it.

VDare