Meet Senator Scott Weiner, one of the most dangerous politicians in America. He is a state Senator in California, and based on the bills he’s pushed forward, he’s after your children.

On early 2022 he introduced a bill that will allow 12 year old children to get vaccinated… pic.twitter.com/aXfuCkwnF0

— 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) July 9, 2023