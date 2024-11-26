🔻 #BREAKING : #HEZBOLLAH is burning down israeli cities.
Mega attack by Hezbollah fighters. Striked #israel with massive barrage of 150 rockets within few hours. Targetting Tel aviv, gallilee and many other millitary sites & cities. Many casualities reported. pic.twitter.com/z0Q87kjPSa
— ZAINABZEHRA🇮🇷🇱🇧🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@ZAINABALI_72) November 25, 2024
2 thoughts on “Mega attack by Hezbollah fighters. Strikes Israel with massive barrage of 150 rockets within few hours. Targeting Tel aviv, galilee and many other military sites & cities. Many causalities reported.”
Hannibal Directive, false flags, lying media, almost impossible to get to the truth. Why wasn’t this splashed all over mainstream news? And what are we to believe? Either way, it’s more war for fkng happy thanksgiving. How they delight in keeping us in fear and anxiety. But some use that fear to prepare. The crippling of the world must be halted. And we won’t settle for the China model of full communistic control. Not all fighters choose to be martyrs. Some value life so much that they risk everything to protect it. It is a conundrum: to face death to save life. It is the conundrum of the ages. Seems to come down to fight or be a slave. Old news but everyday becoming more obvious.
Predictions:
“Trump has already spoken on his plan to build 10 new ‘Freedom Cities’ on federally owned land. These cities will be modeled after the UN 2030 plan 15-minute city, whereby people will live in a technocratic communist ghetto, but have some creature comforts to distract them. … The Trump administration will try to force digital IDs on everyone under the guise of preventing voter fraud and cracking down on illegal immigration. This digital ID will exist to track and coordinate everyone’s activity and will be integrated with AI as an everything app. This is why Elon Musk has been such a supporter of Trump because he wishes to make his app, X the everything app similar to how China uses its app WeChat to manage its population. Musk has also been an outspoken proponent of planting chips into people’s brains to link them to the internet and AI. These things are of course part of the plan of establishing a worldwide communist beast system, though I don’t think it will necessarily have to be a computer chip in the brain, your cell phone will work fine, for now.”
— Ryan Augustine, “Predictions for a Trump Second Term,” 11/23/24
