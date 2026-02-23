Mexican Resort Towns Burn As Special Forces Kill Jalisco New Generation Cartel Boss “El Mencho”

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Mexico’s Ministry of Defense announced on X that a military operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Tapalpa area resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio “Mencho” Oseguera.

According to the statement, troops came under attack and returned fire “in defense of their integrity,” leaving four CJNG members dead at the incident area and three others critically wounded. The ministry stated that those three later died during a medevac transfer to Mexico City, including Mencho.

During this operation, military personnel were attacked, so in defense of their integrity they repelled the aggression, resulting in four members of the “CJNG” criminal group dead at the scene and three seriously injured, who lost their lives during their transfer via air to Mexico City; among the latter is Ruben “N” (a) Mencho, however, the corresponding authorities will handle the expert activities for their identification.

The ministry also reported that CJNG members had armored vehicles and rocket launchers.

In addition to the above, two other members of this criminal organization were detained and various weaponry and armored vehicles were seized, including rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft and destroying armored vehicles.

The statement noted that National Guard and Mexican Army units were being deployed into the Jalisco area, where CJNG operates, to “reinforce security” amid retaliatory unrest this afternoon.

Will there be spillover risks?

* * *

Update (1510):

“Due to developing security situations in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, airlines are canceling flights at those airports,” website tracker Flightrader24 wrote on X.

The situation in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and other areas controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) remains fluid after Mexican security forces killed Nemesio “Mencho” Oseguera, the head of CJNG.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has told Americans to “shelter in place” across Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), parts of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State.

* * *

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mexican security forces killed Nemesio “Mencho” Oseguera, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and assessed as one of Mexico’s most powerful cartel leaders; footage on social media shows utter chaos unfolding across Guadalajara and other CJNG strongholds after Mencho’s killing.

WSJ cited a senior Mexican official earlier Sunday who confirmed Oseguera was killed during a military operation against CJNG.

Additional color on CJNG from the outlet:

The cartel also controls vast fuel smuggling schemes and other underworld rackets across Mexico and the U.S., authorities said. . . . Oseguera was known for sophisticated paramilitary tactics and the deployment of hundreds of well-equipped and well-trained gunmen. He controlled vast swathes of territory, especially in his home state of Jalisco. He has been expanding his influence and was locked in a bloody struggle for control of Michoacán state in western Mexico.

Following the death of CJNG’s leader, local media and X users have posted footage of chaos unfolding across the Guadalajara area, including reports of chaos at Guadalajara Airport and narco blockades spanning Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, Ciudad Guzmán, and Autlán.

Let’s begin with the chaos at Guadalajara Airport:

CJNG blockades across CJNG territories:

Footage from Puerto Vallarta.

Additional footage.

Guadalajara is a World Cup Host City…

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has told all U.S. citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), parts of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State to “shelter in place” amid “ongoing security operations in multiple states and related road blockages and criminal activity.”

*Developing…