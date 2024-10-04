Moderna Rebuked After Children Offered £1,500 Cash to Test Covid Vaccine

By WILL JONES – The Daily Sceptic

Moderna has been rebuked by regulators after offering children £1,500 cash to test the Covid vaccine. The Telegraph has more .

The pharmaceutical company was ordered to pay £14,000 after it emerged that a representative had sent a WhatsApp message offering £1,500 to children to take part in Covid booster trials.

The U.K. Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) ruled that the offer amounted to “inappropriate financial inducement” and found the company had brought “discredit upon the pharmaceutical industry”.

The offer was made by a paediatrician from an unnamed NHS trust, inviting those aged between 12 and 18 years old to enrol in the NextCove trial, which was examining the efficacy of Moderna’s booster jab.

The inducement was made even though a research ethics committee had warned about the “large amount of money” that Moderna was offering participants, and voiced concern it was “much higher than would be considered a reasonable reimbursement”.

Moderna later amended the offer to just £185, but despite the change, at least one trial centre carried on offering the original sum.

Under The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) Regulations it is prohibited for incentives or financial inducements to be given to children or their parents.

In a statement, the PMCPA ruled: “The panel noted that the financial incentive offered within the unapproved WhatsApp message was never paid but considered that it might have encouraged participants to apply to take part.

“The panel considered that the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the particular circumstances of this trial, which involved the recruitment of children, meant that Moderna should have been especially cautious.

“On balance, the panel considered that this brought discredit upon and reduced confidence in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Moderna must provide a written undertaking that the practice will “cease forthwith” and pay for administrative costs.

However, critics said that the sanction was too small to be effective.

Esther McVey MP, formerly of the APPG on COVID-19 vaccine damage said: “A charge of £14,000 to a company that enjoyed a total revenue of $6.8 billion in 2023 is hardly likely to make them think twice before breaking the rules again.”