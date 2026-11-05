BREAKING: 🇵🇾 What just happened in PARAGUAY is a WARNING for everyone on earth.

More than 3 million people (60% of Paraguay’s adult population) have lost access to EVERYTHING. Their bank accounts. Their pensions. Frozen. Inaccessible.

Paraguay’s largest digital bank, Ueno Bank, has collapsed.

The president of the Central Bank (who is deeply connected to Ueno) has just RESIGNED. Eight high-level executives including the founder and the Bank President are being detained.

The people have taken to the streets to demand their money back. And rightly so.

This is the model Milei and the rest of the Epstein class are pushing. This could happen ANYWHERE. Best to save in physical gold and physical silver, imo.

— ADAM (@adamemedia) November 5, 2026