More than 3 million people (60% of Paraguay’s adult population) have lost access to EVERYTHING. Their bank accounts. Their pensions. Frozen. Inaccessible.

One thought on “More than 3 million people (60% of Paraguay’s adult population) have lost access to EVERYTHING. Their bank accounts. Their pensions. Frozen. Inaccessible.

  1. Holy you know what!! Here it comes. Locked out of what you need to live on.

    Old saying:

    “THEY WANT US DEAD!!”

    Live, fight, survive, EVENTUALLY THRIVE!! Good knows where it has to go.

    .

    Reply

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