Friday on MSNBC’s “Craig Melvin Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) warned of the “high stakes” involved if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade a NATO ally.
Moulton, who was in attendance for the annual Munich Security Conference, advised that if Putin invades Ukraine, we do not know where he will stop.
“The motto of this conference is peace through dialogue,” Moulton said. “And although it’s mostly NATO allies who are here, an annual presence is always the Russians. And it’s important that they come and that they have this conversation with us. They pulled out a few days ago. That’s a very ominous sign, and there certainly is a tense feeling at this conference that we could be on the precipice of the greatest war that the European continent has seen since World War II. The stakes are incredibly high here.”
“And if there is one thing we should learn from Vladimir Putin is that he’s not going to stop,” he continued. “We thought that he might just go to Georgia. We thought maybe he’d just take Crimea. Now he’s looking at taking Kyiv, taking Ukraine; we all have to ask what comes next. And, of course, if it’s a NATO ally, that means U.S. troops will be there, and Americans will die. So, the stakes are very high right now here in Munich.”
Watch video here: https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/02/18/moulton-if-russia-invades-nato-country-u-s-troops-will-be-there-and-americans-will-die/
4 thoughts on “Moulton: If Russia Invades a NATO Country, ‘U.S. Troops Will Be There and Americans Will Die’”
They’re not Americans anyway. They’re the boot of the tyrants trying to subjugate and murder US so stack em deep if you feel like it. Makes our job at being Americans a little easier if there’s fewer of them here to do the bidding of their massahs.
At this point , what difference would it make ?
Everyone knows what they signed up for
The only glory would be defending THIS country and what’s being done to it ,and our supreme law
Anything less is just distraction
I’m sure they will all be American Jew soldiers anyways. Wait a minute they couldn’t be. They are all too busy indoctrinating future generations of useful idiots.
Can’t say why, but all this war talk is making me love my country more and more. Not the corporation but the true freedom beacon built on The Bill of Rights, the template for owning our own lives. What a thing that is to fight for – the most important thing! As Smedley told us, “War is a racket.” The only fight behind their shenanigans is greed. Behind ours: freedom.
