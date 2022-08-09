Posted: August 9, 2022 Categories: Videos Nancy Pelosi: “China Is One Of The Freest Societies In The World…” GOP War Room Aug 9, 2022 Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said “Chine is one of the freest societies in the world…,” during a segment on NBC’s “Today” Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Nancy Pelosi: “China Is One Of The Freest Societies In The World…””
So how does she explain the U.S. lovin’ up Taiwan?!! Crazy. She’s gaslighting us, getting us ready for the communist social credits. We’ll never be ready.
