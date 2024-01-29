Nancy Pelosi claims protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are guilty of “spreading Putin’s message” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/jvZeUS4JSX
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 28, 2024
Posted: January 29, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Nancy Pelosi claims protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are guilty of “spreading Putin’s message””
Well Nancy, who cares whose “message” it is?!! Stop killing innocent people. Stop stealing from them. Stop ruining their livelihoods. Stop mocking them. Stop forcing women to have C-sections without anesthesia or to give birth in toilets. Stop starving them. Stop denying them clean water. Stop freezing them with no way to warm themselves, stop torturing them. Stop GENOCIDING them!!
Name the enemy, Nancy. You know, yourself and most of your buddies. Your doublespeak is without substance and it’s gatekeeping at its finest.
