One of the most stubborn voices of unapologetic reason and pushback over the past two years amid COVID madness has been U.K political pundit Mr Neil Oliver.
Specifically, because Oliver and CTH are aligned in a common brotherhood within the rebel alliance movement; and specifically, because Oliver outlined in weekly granular details all of the affronts to reason, liberty and general commonsense throughout the pandemic madness; I was waiting to see/hear how Oliver would respond to the latest request for “pandemic amnesty” from the Branch Covidians. His 15-minute reply to the totalitarians beating a hasty retreat is awesome.
Oliver walks through some of the more egregious examples of totalitarianism and dictatorial fiat from two years of the public-private partnership, and then outlines why it is beyond comprehension that Covidians would even fathom to request “amnesty” after their two-years terroristic campaign and shredding of individual rights at the altar of the Covidian religion. Well worth watching:
First, the pandemic madness needs to stop. Then the perpetrators need to admit the totality of their brutal conduct. Then an apology. Then there needs to be visible and public requests for forgiveness. Then there needs to be a reckoning, which includes the need for consequential punishment. After the punishment as a deterrent, there needs to be a global vow never to repeat the behaviors.
Any talk of possible amnesty comes long after those sequential issues are resolved. But considering, well, hell, they haven’t even stopped the madness yet, they have some nerve asking for amnesty.
4 thoughts on “Neil Oliver Responds to the Request for COVID Amnesty, “You want WHAT”?”
Yeah, it’s one big admission of guilt, and they have the nerve to ask for amnesty while they keep doing their lethal deed. INSANITY!! And EVIL, to boot. Can’t wait ’till the Common Law Courts host this trial.
.
So what’s going on? Is the lid being blown off the lie? What’s causing mainstream news to report that “errors” were made during the “pandemic.” Story-after-story where they’re admitting their deficiency in both reporting and in accuracy. I even saw one that had the audacity to have the word “Oopsies” in it, with the CDC wanting to restore our trust in them. Oopsies!!, with all the death, suffering and ruination they caused, along with all the talking-head politicians and celebrities. Oopsies?!!! Restore our trust?!! NEVER YOU BAST*RDS!!
Here’s one 9 min vid and Covid 19 doesn’t exist, but, the news person, after hearing a bunch of groveling and superficial dung regarding the damage done, actually says this:
“The agency’s record budget request for next year includes $25 billion for a new adult vaccination program, $28 billion more for pandemic preparedness, which had already been funded by the trillions prior to Covid.”
Link: Credibility Crisis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DflEkXTr7lc&ab_channel=FullMeasurewithSharylAttkisson
Ain’t that like sayin’: “Sorry, but we ain’t stoppin’?
Quite a few lies and excuses, and then it actually validates Biden as the one who can fix all this. INSULTING!! Then it’s actually posited that we need something like a 9/11 commission to set things right. Surrrrrrre, that really did it, really took the truth and gave it a place of honor. Cue The Dancing Israelis.
.
Pure evil does what pure evil does. Torture & murder is way more fun when right at the 11th hour you keep giving your victims hope that the tables may be turned. Seeing their victims swing from one extreme of emotion to the other is what really gets these freaks off. Eventually killing their victims simply means they need to find more to start the process again to get that fix they crave. We are literally dealing with generational inbred psychopaths here & there’s literally only one way you stop it…
Yeah, and at the same time they’re actually biting themselves in the ass with these chaotic, swing here/swing there strategies. Too many are reading this as a definitive admission of guilt. I see a tidal wave coming of righteous revenge. Will certainly bring more to the unavoidable fight. We’ll use their missteps to advance our cause.
