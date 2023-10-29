Netanyahu declaring invasion: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible”

1 Samuel 15:3

“Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass” pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ

— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023