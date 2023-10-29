Netanyahu declaring invasion: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible”
1 Samuel 15:3
“Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass” pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023
Wow. I’m gonna go with John Kirby’s infamous quote, “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it” and say Bennie is one sick son of a bitch!