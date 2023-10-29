Turmoil at the University of Augsburg: Students demand “gloryholes” – “Christian-Democratic students” are up in arms

By Felix Herz – NEWSRND

Highlights: Turmoil at the University of Augsburg: Students demand “gloryholes” – “Christian-Democratic students” are up in arms. “Gloryhole” is a hole in a wall through which the sexual partners can have (oral) sexual intercourse – without seeing each other. The application literally states: “Three gloryholes are to be built in the lecture hall center opposite the entrance, where the information boards are currently located” They should be soundproof and opaque, cleaned by the building management and offer maximum accessibility.

An application by students at the University of Augsburg is causing a stir – because they are calling for the construction of so-called “gloryholes” in the lecture hall center. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

A proposal by students at the University of Augsburg is causing a stir: so-called “gloryholes” are being demanded, which enable anonymous sex.

Augsburg – On Wednesday evening, October 25, the student council of the University of Augsburg will meet for the first time in the new semester. One item on the agenda is already causing a stir: a group of students is calling for the construction of “gloryholes” in the lecture hall center.

“Gloryholes” for anonymous sex in the middle of the campus grounds? Students in Augsburg demand it

“Gloryholes” allow anonymous sexual contact between two people. The “gloryhole” is a hole in a wall through which the sexual partners can have (oral) sexual intercourse – without seeing each other. A group of students from the University of Augsburg is now calling for such an installation. Among other things, they are active in the queer department, writes queer.de.

The application literally states: “Three gloryholes are to be built in the lecture hall center opposite the entrance, where the information boards are currently located.” They should be soundproof and opaque, cleaned by the building management and offer maximum accessibility – thanks to adjustable height of the gloryholes and wall handles that you can hold onto. In addition, condoms, licking wipes, lubricants as well as disinfectants and wipes should be available.

(By the way: Our Bavaria newsletter informs you about all the important stories from the Free State. Sign up here.)

Curious student application at the University of Augsburg: “Gloryhole would contribute to diversification on campus”

In the justification for the “Gloryhole” application of the Augsburg students, it is stated in writing that such an installation was asked ten times during the Modular Festival at the Wünschwand. In addition, a “glory hole would contribute to diversification on campus,” it says. In this way, “kink can also be experienced or lived at university”.

It goes on to say that sex is a relaxing activity that allows you to recover from university stress. This creates a more positive working atmosphere on campus. Finally, the students who submitted the application emphasized that the “Gloryholes” would bring people together and “unleash the potential for the improved participation of queer students in everyday university life”.

Criticism from the “Ring of Christian-Democratic-Students Augsburg e.V.” – “Scandalous”

The “Ring Christlich-Demokrater-Studenten Augsburg e.V.” (RCDS Augsburg). According to bild.de, there has already been a circular email from their circles, including to the president of the university, Prof. Dr. Sabine Doering-Manteuffel. In it, the motion is “resolutely rejected”. The “gloryholes” would be “highly scandalous and unacceptable”. They would seriously violate moral and ethical standards, according to the preliminary complaint.