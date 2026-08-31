Netanyahu names the countries he wants to target — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Greenland — and, like a good compromised slave, the US obeys.pic.twitter.com/cFxtTycpdc
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 31, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Netanyahu names the countries he wants to target — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Greenland — and, like a good compromised slave, the US obeys.pic.twitter.com/cFxtTycpdc
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 31, 2026