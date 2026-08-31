Netanyahu names the countries he wants to target — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Greenland — and, like a good compromised slave, the US obeys.

Netanyahu names the countries he wants to target — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Greenland — and, like a good compromised slave, the US obeys.pic.twitter.com/cFxtTycpdc — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 31, 2026 Share this: Print

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