NEW: 62-year-old Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in his truck after he didn’t show up for a legal interview linked to a case against Boeing.

By Colin Rugg

Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. After retiring, Barnett spoke out about how Boeing was cutting corners on their airplanes.

Just days before his death, Barnett gave evidence in a lawsuit against Boeing.

Barnett accused Boeing of “deliberately fitting sub-standard parts” on their aircraft.

He also accused Boeing of having faulty oxygen systems, saying one in four breathing masks would *not* work in an emergency situation.

Barnett said new plane builds were rushed. When he brought his concerns forward, they were allegedly ignored by the company.

When he died, Barnett was in Charleston for interviews linked to a case against Boeing.

He was supposed to come back for more questioning on Saturday but did not show up. Inquiries were made to his hotel where Barnett was found dead in his car in the parking lot.

Police are investigating Barnett’s death but say he died from a “self-inflicted” wound.

The video below was a recent interview Barnett had with TMZ.

Totally normal.

