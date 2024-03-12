COVID Propaganda: Trump Brags AGAIN About Operation Warp Speed, Shills Vaxxes

The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

One might assume that getting brutally mocked and booed at one’s own rally, among one’s most strident supporters — whom he famously said would support him even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue — might cause one to pause and reflect.

Apparently not so.

Via Newsweek:

“Former President Donald Trump ruffled some Republican feathers on Friday when he rebuked claims made by President Joe Biden about the COVID-19 vaccine, taking credit for accelerating their introduction in the throes of the pandemic. Trump, the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, took to Truth Social, his social media platform, on Thursday to conduct his own real-time commentary during Biden’s State of the Union address, criticizing the president as they prepare to likely face off against each other in November in a 2020 election rematch… “The pandemic no longer controls our lives,” Biden said. “The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer, turning setback into comeback. That’s what America does.” Trump labeled Biden’s entire speech as “the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made,” calling it “an Embarrassment to our Country!” He also took umbrage with Biden taking credit for ending the pandemic, while using the president’s exact words. “‘The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The Vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat Cancer – Turning setback into comeback!’ YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!” he wrote in his Truth Social post on Thursday that has been liked more than 22,000 times.”

For Newsweek skeptics, here’s the archived “Truth” in all of its disgrace.

That’s a lot of ignorant bullshit packed tight into a single paragraph:

· The “pandemic” never “controlled our lives.” The social, economic, and psychological costs were imposed by legal fiat and corporate state media terror campaigns.

· Where did the exploding cancer rates that now allegedly require COVID shots to fix come from, Trump?

· Vaccines require 10-15 years of development because they kill people en masse when they’re rushed through in nine months in the back of said corporate state media terror campaigns and a society held hostage by the government

Related: The Biomedical State’s Crimes Against Humanity Cannot Go Unpunished

People sometimes bristle at my refusal to full-throatedly embrace Trump without reservation. But this kind of ignorant, prideful tripe is why.

Is he markedly better than Biden — and, more importantly, are the people he’s likely to surround himself with, on balance, better than those around the Brandon entity? Yes.

But Trump is not anyone’s savior; I’m not in the business of blindly propping up politicians in the hopes that they’ll serve as the second coming of Jesus.

If that’s what you’re into, that’s why God invented Sean Hannity and Laura Loomer. They’ll never disappoint with the lobotomized sycophancy.

Here’s a modest proposal: I’ll relentlessly shill for Trump with no qualifications once he ceases bragging about his complicity in the greatest crime in human history.

Or is that too high of a bar for the former president to clear?