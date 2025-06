New American mother is at the grocery store to buy baby formula

Prices are so high “I can’t tell if this is a joke or not”

A single can is $52.99-$74. Having babies is not affordable

Nestle lobbies against paid maternity leave so mothers are forced to buy this. It’s a racket pic.twitter.com/okFLaDKca3

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2025