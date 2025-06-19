Pentagon Official Purged From Joint Chiefs of Staff for Posts Calling Israel ‘Our Worst Ally’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Colonel Nathan McCormack has been removed from his position in the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s J5 planning directorate for posts calling Israel America’s “worst ally” which gets us “literally nothing” other than the “enmity of millions” around the globe.

From The Daily Wire, “Pentagon Official Removed From Joint Chiefs Of Staff For Anti-Israel Posts”:

Colonel Nathan McCormack, who was tasked with helping advise the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Israel-related matters, has been removed from his position after his anti-Israel social media posts were brought to light. McCormack, who was the Levant and Egypt branch chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s J5 planning directorate, according to his LinkedIn, posted several controversial tweets on his X account. He called Israel a “death cult” and referred to the Israeli government as “Netanyahu and his Judeo-supremacist cronies,” among other things, Jewish News Syndicate reported.

A Joint Staff official told The Daily Wire that the Department of Defense said McCormack was removed from his position with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and that the matter is being handed over to the U.S. Army for further action. The official added that McCormack’s posts do not reflect the position of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense. “Our global alliances and partnerships are vital to our national security, enhancing our collective defense, deterrence, and operational reach,” the official said. McCormack’s semi-anonymous account has been deleted following JNS’s report.

McCormack said in a post on X that “Netanyahu and his judeosupremacist cronies are determined to prolong the conflict for their own goals: either to remain in power or to annex the land.”

“Israel’s actions over decades have prompted the accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” he said in another post.

“Western states go to great lengths to avoid criticism of Israel, much out of Holocaust guilt, but Israel’s actions and policies deserve to be assessed critically,” he said in another.

Israel is “Our worst ‘ally,'” McCormack wrote. “We get literally nothing out of the “partnership” other than the enmity of millions of people in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”

There is no room for America First positions in Donald Trump’s Israel First administration.