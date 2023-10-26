New House Speaker Mike Johnson Pledges Solidarity with Israel

By Bijay Laxmi BNN

Mike Johnson, the newly minted Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has taken his first stride into office on a firm footing of solidarity with Israel. In his inaugural address delivered on Wednesday, Johnson announced his intention to propose a resolution backing Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas, marking the first major legislative move of his tenure.

A Stepping Stone Amidst Chaos

Johnson, a Republican representative from Louisiana, ascended to his position after a tumultuous period of division within his party. Despite being the fourth Republican selected by the party in just three weeks to fill the void left by Kevin McCarthy, Johnson was the only one who managed to rally enough support in the House. This development underscores the party’s quest for unity and steadiness, desperately needed in the wake of the chaos that has gripped the House in recent weeks.

“Our greatest ally in the Middle East is under attack… The first piece of legislation I will bring before this chamber in short order will be to support our very dear friend Israel. It is something we have been remiss in doing,” stated Johnson, highlighting the urgent need to stand with Israel in its struggle against Hamas. His statement indicates a clear departure from the perceived reluctance of his predecessors to take definitive action on the issue.

Challenges on the Horizon

While Johnson’s support for Israel aligns with the broader stance of the Republican party, his tenure is not without challenges. The party is currently grappling with internal divisions regarding the level of support that it should extend to Ukraine, another country seeking U.S. assistance. As Speaker of the House, Johnson will have the task of navigating through this contentious issue and others that lie ahead.

In his message to his colleagues, Johnson pledged to endorse long-delayed spending legislation and ensure that the U.S. government does not shut down when the current funding ends on November 17th. His agenda also includes the prioritization of border security and the formation of a bipartisan committee to address the national debt. Furthermore, he will have to respond to President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as support for U.S. border security.

A New Chapter for the House

As the least experienced Speaker in decades, Johnson’s tenure marks a new chapter for the House of Representatives. His election is seen as an attempt by the Republicans to bring stability to the House and address pressing issues that have been sidelined due to internal conflicts. Whether his leadership will usher in the much-needed unity and order, only time will tell.

However, one thing is certain: his unwavering support for Israel has set the tone for his tenure, highlighting the importance of the U.S.’s alliance with Israel in the face of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. It is a signal that Johnson is willing to take bold decisions in his new role, a trait that will be tested in the trials that lie ahead.