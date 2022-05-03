New Mexico Wildfires: Calf Canyon fire forces evacuation of parts of Las Vegas

The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire have combined to burn more than 116,000 acres.

Mora County: The community of Mora is on mandatory immediate evacuations. Evacuees leaving Mora must take Highways 434, 442, or 518 north to Taos. These roads will be utilized for evacuation only and no re-entry allowed.

City of Las Vegas: Luna and Cinder neighborhoods are on a mandatory evacuation. The areas of Creston and Bibb are on a “set” status

Evacuations

Click here for an interactive map of evacuation areas.



State officials have begun evacuations for the Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas. All 197 patients at the facility are being taken to other facilities in New Mexico.

Adult psychiatric patients are being evacuated to the State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences in two of the secured units.

Long-term care patients are being evacuated to Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara, NM, near Silver City

Forensic male patients are being evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Rosa

Forensic female patients are being evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Fe

Kids at Care are being evacuated to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque

A hotline has been established for families to inquire about their loved ones. The nubmers are 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas:

San Miguel County: Big Pine, Canovas Canyon, Porvenir Canyon, El Porvenir, Lower Canyon Road, Gallinas, Trout Springs, San Ignacio, Lone Pine Mesa, Chavez, Canoncito, Pendaries Village, Pendaries Valley East, Rociada, Upper Rociada, Tierra Monte Canon, La Canada, Las Tusas and Manuelitas. Mineral Hill, San Pablo, and San Geronimo are also on Mandatory evacuations.

City of Las Vegas: West Las Vegas, East Cinder and Romeroville are now in "Ready" evacuation status.

The following areas are in “Set” status:

San Miguel County: Camp Luna area in West Las Vegas

The following areas are in “Ready” status:

San Miguel County: Area of 527-525 on Highway 518, West and East Sapello.

Mora County: Rito Cebolla, Buena Vista,

