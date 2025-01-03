New Reports Suggest “Fort Bragg Connection” Between New Orleans Attacker and Las Vegas Cybertruck D

Recent investigations have uncovered a potential link between two tragic incidents: the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas.

Both perpetrators are reported to have military backgrounds, with service records at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

On New Year’s Day, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran, drove a rented Ford F-150 pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

After the vehicular assault, Jabbar exited the vehicle and opened fire before being fatally shot by police. An ISIS flag and pipe bombs were discovered at the scene, indicating potential terrorist motives.

Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others.

The vehicle contained fireworks, gas canisters, and camping fuel, suggesting a deliberate act.

The vehicle had been rented through the Turo app, the same platform used to rent a pickup truck involved in a deadly attack in New Orleans earlier that day.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty U.S. Special Forces soldier currently stationed in Germany and on active leave, who had served at Fort Bragg.

Sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski for Denver7 News that both Jabbar and Livelsberger served at Fort Bragg.

“Sources also confirming Livelsberger served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans and authorities are investigating a possible connection between the two men,” Kovaleski wrote.

It has now been revealed that the Cybertruck suspect was also in the military and served at the same base as the New Orleans suspect, claims a new report. Investigators are yet to confirm any potential relationship or connections between the man. President Joe Biden has spoke out on the possibility however, as he said federal law enforcement are investigating and tracking the incidents. Speaking on the Las Vegas blast, the outgoing president said: “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there is any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans. “Thus far there is nothing to report on that score for this time.”