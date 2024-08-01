🚨 NEW TRUMP ASSASSINATION VIDEO DESTROYS SECRET SERVICE NARRATIVE:
Shooter Thomas Crooks can be seen CLEARLY lurking on the rooftop minutes before shooting
The Secret Service has held that snipers could NOT see him over roofline.
This is proven FALSE!pic.twitter.com/DzWzdIvHmb
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2024
2 thoughts on “NEW TRUMP ASSASSINATION VIDEO DESTROYS SECRET SERVICE NARRATIVE: Shooter Thomas Crooks can be seen CLEARLY lurking on the rooftop minutes before shooting The Secret Service has held that snipers could NOT see him over roofline.”
how much you wanna bet they would have seen him if he was aiming at them ?
Trump assassination HA ! It didn’t happen, unfortunately he was never in danger. The government has been lying to me since the day I was born with every breath they take and I’m supposed to believe this ? Never, every single sound out of a politician is a lie.
Can sound recordings detect blanks ? Can a video detect blanks ? Does a blank create recoil ?
Hangman