IDF Soldier Suspected of Raping Palestinian Prisoner Says Military Police Interrogators ‘Applauded Us’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

One of the Israeli Defense Force soldiers suspected of raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman military base in Israel told the media that military police interrogators “applauded us.”

Israeli journalist Israel Frey reports: “Meir Ben Shatrit, an IDF soldier suspected of sadistic abuse of Palestinian detainees, admits that his interrogation by the military police was only a sham. ‘You feel they want to thank you, there were days when they applauded us,’ he said.”

The wife of one of the soldiers accused of raping/anally sodomizing the prisoner told the Israeli media, “What do I care about his ass?” and claimed her and her husband “feel threatened.”

Meanwhile, a former speechwriter for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued on Israeli TV that the prisoners at Sde Teiman may have raped themselves.

The “pro-rape” protests in Israel continued for a second day with Israelis on social media threatening to rape the Israeli Attorney General and Military Advocate General for detaining the accused rapist soldiers.

As I reported on Tuesday, other soldiers accused of raping the Palestinian prisoner claimed they “acted in self-defense.”