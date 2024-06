New York Governor Kathy Hochul on the forecast predicting 90°F weather in NY: “Temperatures at levels not seen in our lifetimes… a significant health event”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on the forecast predicting 90°F weather in NY: "Temperatures at levels not seen in our lifetimes… a significant health event" "Not a natural hot weather stretch"

