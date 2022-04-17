New York Times Holy Week Op-Ed: Let’s ‘Kill God’

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe
The New York Times published an op-ed urging the public to abandon their belief in God ahead of Easter, one of the holiest weekends of the year.
God is to blame for “war and violence” and “oppression and suffering,” warns the article titled “In This Time of War, I Propose We Give Up God.”
The God of monotheistic religions, Jews, Christians and Muslims is vindicative and “hateful,” Shalom Auslander writes in the op-ed published on Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death.
“God, it seems, paints with a wide brush. He paints with a roller. In Egypt, said our rabbi, he even killed firstborn cattle. He killed cows. If he were mortal, the God of Jews, Christians and Muslims would be dragged to the Hague. And yet we praise him. We emulate. We implore our children to be like him.
“Perhaps now, as missiles rain down and the dead are discovered in mass graves, is a good time to stop emulating this hateful God. Perhaps we can stop extolling his brutality. Perhaps now is a good time to teach our children to pass over God — to be as unlike him as possible,” he continues.
Auslander, who “was raised strictly [Jeweish Orthodox,” warns humans are emulating the violent God of the Bible who kills people with “plagues and floods, with fire and fury, on the young and old, the guilty and innocent.”
“We humans, made in his image, do the same. With fixed-wing bombers and cluster bombs, with self-propelled mortars and thermobaric rocket launchers,” he contends, adding, “Killing gods is an idea I can get behind.”
Despite the bombardment of secularist propaganda from the left and the mainstream media, polls show a plurality of Americans are celebrating Easter this year.
“As life returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, slightly more Americans expect they’ll celebrate Easter Sunday in church,” Rasmussen reports, with 73 percent of voters planning to commemorate the Christian holiday this year.
6 thoughts on “New York Times Holy Week Op-Ed: Let’s ‘Kill God’”
jews
That’s a four letter word
It is the New York Times and the rest of the propaganda machine.
It is the mainstream corporate churches, which in being corporations, work as political tools in the interest of the only god they have ever represented, mammon.
We are all individuals. No two of us are alike. Our interpretation of the world around us is a private individual thing.
These communists and fascists are going to say what they are going to say, but the reality cannot be denied. The more the mainstream churches turned toward the acquisition of mammon and the more the individuals turned to the corporate churches for their interpretations just like they did with the political parties instead of thinking as individuals, the more morality was flushed down the toilet.
I’m not a believer and I know that my whole life has been lived under an unlawful tyrannical plot to destroy my people and my country. Religion, like anything else, comes down to the makeup of the individual. Good people will find the good in it and try to perpetuate it. Bad people will try to use it to destroy the good, again, in the name of mammon.
Talk about painting with a wide brush or a roller, the New York Times is despicable, as is all the propaganda machine. Once again, the country has never been right as intended, but it is the individuals, as individuals, that make up the right and the wrong, no matter what the reason.
I was born into communism and didn’t even know it, but even under the diabolical corporate monarchy, intent on destroying most of the people and ruling the others like gods on earth and the wrongs that were committed against people in violation of their natural rights by organized religion, the degradation of our country and our individual beings has been in direct correlation by the corruption of the corporate churches by mammon and the loss of the individual to the collective which takes their morality with them.
I talk to a lot of very smart young people. They are not believers either but they do not advocate against the individual’s right to believe what the individual wants to believe. It is in fact their position that individual belief in God is essential to maintain morality.
Every day we watch our country go further down the shit hole and it is the mainstream collective corporate churches and their unlawful capitalist fascist and communist collectives that are forcing us down that hole.
We will not give up one more part of our culture to the monsters of destruction.
We will celebrate our holidays just like we will keep our guns and use them when necessary to enforce our unalienable absolute law of December 15, 1791. And we will not take your kill shot. F-k all collectives, as they are made up of morons and dupes, sick with greed, who do not have the capacity for their own original thought.
Happy Easter everyone!
Yeah, the New York Times and the corporate churches are CANCEROUS PROPAGANDA and CONTROL. And what could those churches possibly have to do with what most people think of as “a loving God?” Love doesn’t lie and steal.
We know that with the great and perpetual debate of God/No God, in terms of God’s existence, nothing can actually be proven. It’s up to heart and mind to search and decide. What certainly exists is the legacy of our actions. Thank you, Henry. With these words of yours I feel protected in my right to believe.
.
As a true believer in Christ, I say THANK YOU, HENRY! Screw religion! Christ, not man-made religion aka dogma! Christ, or mammon…I chose Christ (the Bill of Rights, but spiritually). And Happy Easter aka “Resurrection Day” to you and Laura!
As soon as I saw the headline I thought, “it must be a Talmudic Jew writing this.” Sure enough…
“…Auslander, who “was raised strictly [Jeweish Orthodox,”…. hates God because God does things he doesn’t like and brings in the usual slaughter of various peoples and oppression, which of course can more likely be attributed to God’s adversary, Satan (maybe he should read the Book of Job?), the (Ephesians 6:12) ruler of the “wickedness in high places.” But no…because Satan is his god, and the god of Talmudic Jewry, which wants to see Christ (Talmud Gitten Tractate 57a) “burn in Hell for eternity in his own excrement.” Have fun getting Satan’s “gnashing of teeth” into your bones, Auslander, as you weep-forever (Matthew 8:12).